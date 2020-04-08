NFL Teams Raise Concerns About ‘Unfair’ Cowboys Draft Advantage: Report

This is going to be a you-know-what show.

Packaged with the NFL opting to direct an unprecedented, fully virtual draft are questions over the logistics of such an endeavor. The absence of in-person interviews and shuttering of all team facilities, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, threw a giant wrench into a traditionally seamless operation.

No war rooms. No gatherings of brain trust. No high-fives and handshakes. Each head coach, general manager, and personnel executive will conduct the annual offseason spectacle under self-imposed quarantine at their respective homes, connected only by a Zoom video conference.

In the digital age, it poses a major security threat. Who’s to say a rogue observer — a paid employee or even a civilian — couldn’t breach another organization’s Zoom call? What’s stopping them? Nothing, technically. This is a very real worry raised among league shot-callers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Interestingly, Schefter acknowledged, the Dallas Cowboys are setting off alarms due to their unique arrangement with owner/GM Jerry Jones and his son, the club’s vice president, Stephen Jones, operating under one roof.

“There are issues where other teams are saying, ‘It’s not fair that Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones, in the same family, get to be together in the same home on the draft day,’ Schefter reported Tuesday. “I think there are gonna be more teams that raise more issues here, and this is where it’s at right now.”



The Cowboys recently peeled back the curtain on their virtual pre-draft process, sharing a snippet of Jones’ sitdown with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts — the franchise’s first-ever remote interview.

And it wasn’t their last.

Dallas has since held similar chats with Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton. On Wednesday, the team posted to Twitter a three-minute video of Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray’s conference, which included new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, linebackers coach Scott McCurley, and senior assistant George Edwards.

The 2020 draft is slated to go as planned from Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25. The NFL reportedly will have a dry-run mock in the days ahead, allowing the opportunity to iron out any kinks or security issues prior to the real event.

We’ll see what, if anything, spawns from the apparently prevailing concern that Dallas’ front-office configuration poses an unfair advantage over the rest of the league.

