Philadelphia Eagles Hall-of-Fame Tight End Dies at 88

The Philadelphia Eagles are mourning the loss of football legend Pete Retzlaff. He was 88 years old.

Retzlaff, who co-captained the 1960 Eagles’ world championship team, died from natural causes at his home in Pottstown, PA. The North Dakota native is considered the greatest tight end in franchise history. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 1989 and his No. 44 jersey is one of only nine retired by the Eagles.

Originally signed to a $100 contract in 1956, Retzlaff went on to play 11 seasons in Philadelphia where he recorded 452 receptions for 7,412 yards and 47 touchdowns. He was a converted fullback who earned five Pro-Bowl nods and averaged 16.4 yards per catch for his career.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff. Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a key contributor on our 1960 Championship team, and of course his number 44 was retired after he established numerous receiving records over his 11-year career.”

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff. pic.twitter.com/yPy7AXyQTN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020

The Eagles were the only team he ever played for and the tight end cherished his time in Philadelphia. When Retzlaff retired following the 1966 season, he was the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. He still ranks No. 2 in receiving yards and No. 3 in receptions.

“Pete was proud to have played his entire career in Philadelphia,” the Retzlaff family said in a statement, via the team’s official website. “Our family can’t thank the Eagles and the wonderful fans enough for their support that bolstered his playing years and beyond.”

Pete Retzlaff was named to five Pro Bowls and still ranks 10th on our all-time touchdowns list. pic.twitter.com/0h2wMWSo5j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020

Eagles Legend Credited with Redefining TE Position

Long before guys like Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Gates arrived in the NFL, there was Pete Retzlaff. He almost single-handedly helped redefine the way the tight end position was viewed.

Measuring 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Retzlaff was a load to bring down. Plus, he was incredibly fast and rushed for 1,016 yards while playing fullback as a senior at South Dakota State (Dallas Goedert’s alma mater, by the way).

Hall-of-Fame sportswriter Ray Didinger wrote an amazing in-depth profile on Retzlaff in 2018 and chronicled his many accomplishments. He was holding out hope that he would get enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but the call never came. Retzlaff only fumbled the football four times in 11 NFL seasons.

Didinger wrote:

Probably the best description of Retzlaff was the one authored by Philadelphia Bulletin columnist Sandy Grady, who wrote: “The mind’s lens sees Retzlaff crouching then fighting out of the linebacker’s grasp, then the No. 44 shirt tilting downfield, shoulders bulldog low. There is a head bob, a foot planted to the outside, freezing a cornerback for an instant and Pete careening into the middle snatching a ball in the mob’s flurry, then knocking down people like bowling pins.”

A testament to his legacy, Pete Retzlaff is one of only nine Eagles players to have their numbers retired. pic.twitter.com/uNdBXBVJcE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020

1960 World Champions Enjoyed Underdog Role

The Eagles lost the season opener to the Cleveland Browns in 1960 and everyone counted them out. Pete Retzlaff recalled that championship year in a video and confided that the Philadelphia Daily News ran a headline reading “Here We Go Again” after Week 1.

The team took it to heart. The Eagles reeled off nine straight wins and beat the Green Bay Packers for the world championship (pre-Super Bowl era), the third title in franchise history at the time.

“We weren’t predicted to win it [the NFL championship],” Retzlaff said, via the team’s official website. “Turned out to be the only not Lombardi-coached team that ever won a championship or beat his team in an NFL championship game.”

1960 NFL Championship game: Eagles Chuck Bednarik and the Packers Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor greet each other after a hard fought Game. pic.twitter.com/EFnory7w3R — 𝙃𝙚𝙡𝙢𝙚𝙩 𝘼𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩 (@HelmetAddict) December 9, 2016

The Eagles had won back-to-back championships in 1948 and 1949 before re-claiming the title in 1960. Another Eagles legend, Chuck Bednarik, famously held Packers fullback Jim Taylor down on the ground as the clock expired and said: “You can get up now, Jim. This game’s over.”

That would be the last football championship in Philadelphia until 2018.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!