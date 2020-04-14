Colby Cave’s Wife Emily Shares His Wedding Vows on Instagram

Emily Cave, the wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, shared his wedding vows on Instagram Monday. The 25-year-old NHL player died Saturday after suffering a brain bleed days earlier. His death was not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Emily revealed that Colby started to experience pain the day before he was admitted to the hospital. The following day, doctors placed Colby in a medically induced coma and surgically removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

“Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache,” Emily wrote on Monday. “I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed. Tonight, I’m listening to his vows on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain. I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you.”

Colby Called Emily His Unicorn

In his wedding vows, Colby talked about how his nickname for Emily was “unicorn.” “A unicorn is described as a symbol of purity and grace. I could not have found a more relatable description of who you are as a person,” he said. “You take my breath away every time I stare into those beautiful brown eyes.”

“Six years ago I laid my eyes on you for the first time. I remember thinking to myself this is what perfection looks like. I said to my buddies, ‘I’m gonna marry that girl one day.’ Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get the chance to say ‘I do’ with you. The cliche everything happens for a reason it could not be more fitting. You motivate me to be better in every aspect of my life: a better person, a better life partner, a better hockey player, a better role model. I would not be where I am today without you and I will spend the rest of my life showing you how thankful I am to have you as my wife.”

Colbys Family Was Shocked by His Untimely Death

Emily announced her husband’s death in a public statement on Saturday. “I (Emily, Cave’s wife) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time,” the statement said.

She added more personal details on a lengthy Instagram post, where she said her heart was shattered. “The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable,” she wrote. “You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me.”

The couple had not yet been married for one year. “I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary,” she wrote. “Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy.”

