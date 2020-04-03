UFC Champ Khabib Blasts ‘Old Prostitute’ Conor McGregor

The bad blood continues between UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Irish fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor. The Eagle is currently scheduled in the main event slot of UFC 249, but his fight with the No. 1 lightweight contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson, is in serious jeopardy. The UFC champ is currently in Russia and with the Russian government imposing travel bans due to the coronavirus outbreak, Khabib will likely be unable to compete.

Because of this, the UFC has reportedly looked into replacement opponents to fight Tony Ferguson, and specifically top-ranked lightweight Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. Khabib has made it clear that he wants to fight Ferguson on April 18, but the promotion needs to send him a location and figure out the logistics quickly.

Earlier on Thursday, Khabib went on Instagram Live to talk about the circumstances of his fight with Ferguson. Notorious messaged in the Instagram Live comment section asking to be invited into the stream with The Eagle.

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the journalist asked Khabib his thoughts on McGregor doing that, and the lightweight champ responded, “You know what I feel, he looks like an old prostitute who wants attention. His time is done.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks UFC 249, responds to Tony Ferguson | ESPN MMAESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto speaks with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov about the situation surrounding his fight vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Nurmagomedov describes his decision to leave the United States and now remain in Russia. Khabib responds to the comments made by Ferguson in an interview with Ariel Helwani and gives a potential date for when the bout could happen. #UFC #Khabib #ESPNMMA ✔ For more UFC, sign up for ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ufc ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: http://www.espn.com 2020-04-03T00:21:15.000Z

Doing the interview, Khabib ripped McGregor’s fighting abilities and talked about their fight at UFC 229 in October 2018. He said, “Inside the cage, [McGregor’s] zero.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Ripped Khabib For ‘Chickening Out’ of His Fight With Tony Ferguson

Earlier in the day, McGregor took to Twitter and posted:

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

His tweet reads, “The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. [Khabib] scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

Khabib Wants to Compete Against Tony Ferguson in His ‘Dream Fight’

The UFC lightweight champion wants to fight Tony Ferguson for his legacy. He told Okamoto that he would make a lot more money to fight McGregor beause of the Irishman’s starpower and their intense rivalry. But a fight with Ferguson is more important to Khabib.

The two men are regarded as the best two lightweights in the world, and both are on 12-fight winning streaks in the UFC. The Eagle has made it clear that a fight with El Cucuy is his “dream fight.”

When asked what he thought about Ferguson fighting Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje for an interim belt, Khabib said that as long as he’s in the UFC, Ferguson is the interim champion and McGregor is number two.

READ NEXT: Jorge Masvidal Shreds Kevin Lee for Continuing to Fight After Tapping Out