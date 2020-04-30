Lakers’ LeBron James Rips Report on NBA Cancellation

The NBA season has been on hold since March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a CNBC report started circulating on Thursday that agents and team executives were clamoring for the season to be canceled outright.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James says that’s not the case and the three-time NBA champ took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the report.

“Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true,” James wrote. “Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.”

The report from CNBC’s Jabari Young cites health concerns and extra time to plan for a new year as key reasons for scrapping the season. Sports television executive Neal Pilson was quoted in the article, doubting that there would be enough information to establish a safe return to the court.

“You’re saying, ‘You guys go ahead and risk getting the disease, as long as we have TV money,’” Pilson told CNBC. “Are we going to know enough on May 1 or June 1, to schedule live sports on July 1 or Aug. 1? I doubt we will know enough in the next 30 to 60 days to project live sports.”

It’s also pointed out that the NBA canceling its season would have a ripple effect on the rest of the sports leagues. The NBA was the first to cancel and quickly the other league’s in action follow suit.

The NFL has made some adjustments — like its virtual draft last week — but have not made any announcements on pushing back the season.

The NBA announced this week that it was planning to open up practice facilities in early may in states where local rules allowed it.

LeBron James Wouldn’t Have Closure With Cancelation

James has a lot of the line when it comes to resuming the season, beyond just money. His Lakers were rolling with a 49-14 record and atop the Western Conference. James was an MVP candidate and the Lakers were in the mix with the Milwaukee Bucks as championship favorites.

James has been vocal that the “what if” of this season if it were to slip by would be tough for him to handle.

“I will have some satisfaction of being with my brothers, being with my guys, thinking about some of the road trips that we had, thinking about some of the games we lost, some of the games we won, some of the games we overcame, and then everything we’ve been going through this season,” James said, per The Los Angeles Times. “Just the ups and downs not only on the floor but off the floor, everything that we’ve had to endure as Laker faithful, us as players and coaching staff and an organization.