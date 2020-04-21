Lamar Jackson Reveals Himself As Cover Athlete For Top Video Game

Lamar Jackson had a great season as the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, and as a result he won the league MVP. Now, Jackson has a new honor as the cover athlete for Madden 21.

Jackson confirmed the honor in an interview with BaltimoreRavens.com, a snippet of which was shared on the internet by Sporting News.

Lamar Jackson reveals to reporters he's going to be the cover athlete of Madden 21.pic.twitter.com/zIHr2oMlH5 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 21, 2020

“They talked to me, I should be on the cover of Madden. Like I said, I’m not worried about about a curse. Patrick Mahomes was on it, he won an MVP, so I will avoid that curse,” Jackson said confidently.

The fact Jackson will grace the cover of Madden 21 should be a surprise to nobody. He was the most exciting and electrifying quarterback in the league last season, and he has perhaps as bright a future as any player in the league at this point in time.

It’s just another cool honor for Jackson to collect.

Lamar Jackson Not Fearing Madden Curse

Going into next season, the Ravens were long assumed to have a player that made it all the way to the cover of the video game in Jackson, their superstar quarterback. Now that is indeed the case, Jackson could have to worry about a curse from the Madden video game perhaps plaguing him.

That might not be the case, however, as the Ravens site explained in the past as well. Recently, Patrick Mahomes completed a season in which he won the Super Bowl and was the game’s MVP. He suffered injury in the middle of the year, but rebounded in time to drive the Chiefs forward and help them win.

If Jackson makes the cover, should he be worried? Maybe not after all.

Could there be a certain Raven on the cover of Madden this year? pic.twitter.com/zheB6EnWcp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 5, 2020

“I don’t believe in no curse. I play football. If it comes, it comes but I’m playing football at the end of the day. Tom Brady was on the cover at one point and still won the Super Bowl,” he said in the clip.

Jackson could be considered to be on the game, and that decision ended up being very easy for the folks at EA Sports to make. The quarterback was the unanimous NFL MVP and could be on the fast track to an elite NFL career as a result.

Now that he is on the cover, Jackson is embracing the honor and isn’t worried one bit.

Examining NFL’s Madden Curse

Through the years, the curse has gotten an almost mythical following amongst NFL fans due to several incidents which have been notable with players in terms of injury and who makes the cover. Perhaps the most notable recent example of the curse was Adrian Peterson going down in 2014. Peyton Hillis in 2011 also contributed to the curse. Other examples through the years are also visible, such as Brett Favre coming back after retirement, being put on the cover and struggling in 2009, Shaun Alexander getting injured in 2007, and Vince Young struggling in 2008 and getting relegated to a backup quarterback.

Obviously, with names such as Calvin Johnson, Brady, Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski all having solid seasons recently despite being on Madden, rumors of a slow in the curse could persist for Jackson if he ends up on the cover.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This season, Jackson was the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded last week, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Now, he is officially the unquestioned NFL MVP, something which could have helped land him on Madden 21 for this year.

