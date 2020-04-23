Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker: Up to the Minute 1st-Round Grades & Results

Don’t miss a minute of tonight’s 2020 NFL Draft action with our live 1st-Round Draft tracker. Check out up to the minute results, expert opinions and on-the-spot grades.
Round-1 NFL Draft Tracker
- 1. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
The Ohio kid returns home. Cincinnati doesn’t overthink the pick and lands themselves a potential franchise quarterback. Burrow operating alongside the likes of Joe Mixon, AJ Green, and Tyler Boyd should be interesting.
Grade: A
- 2. Washington Redskins
- Dwayne Haskins may ultimately prove not to be the answer at quarterback when all is said and done. However, Young’s talent is too good to pass up. The ‘Skins snag the top player in the entire class. Young and 2019 1st-rounder Montez Sweat have the makings of becoming one of the league’s most ferocious pass-rush tandems.
- Grade: A+
- 3. Detroit Lions
- 4. New York Giants
- 5. Miami Dolphins
- 6. Los Angeles Chargers
- 7. Carolina Panthers
- 8. Arizona Cardinals
- 9. Jacksonville Jaguars
- 10. Cleveland Browns
- 11. New York Jets
- 12. Las Vegas Raiders
- 13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)
- 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 15. Denver Broncos
- 16. Atlanta Falcons
- 17. Dallas Cowboys
- 18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)
- 19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
- 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)
- 21. Philadelphia Eagles
- 22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)
- 23. New England Patriots
- 24. New Orleans Saints
- 25. Minnesota Vikings
- 26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
- 27. Seattle Seahawks
- 28. Baltimore Ravens
- 29. Tennessee Titans
- 30. Green Bay Packers
- 31. San Francisco 49ers
- 32. Kansas City Chiefs
