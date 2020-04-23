Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker: Up to the Minute 1st-Round Grades & Results

Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker: Up to the Minute 1st-Round Grades & Results

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker and Grades for the 1st-round

Getty 1st-Round 2020 NFL Draft Tracker

Don’t miss a minute of tonight’s 2020 NFL Draft action with our live 1st-Round Draft tracker. Check out up to the minute results, expert opinions and on-the-spot grades.

Follow the Heavy on Draft for all the latest draft news, updates, and viral content!

Round-1 NFL Draft Tracker

    1. 1. Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

    The Ohio kid returns home. Cincinnati doesn’t overthink the pick and lands themselves a potential franchise quarterback. Burrow operating alongside the likes of Joe Mixon, AJ Green, and Tyler Boyd should be interesting.

    Grade: A

  2. 2. Washington Redskins
  4. Dwayne Haskins may ultimately prove not to be the answer at quarterback when all is said and done. However, Young’s talent is too good to pass up. The ‘Skins snag the top player in the entire class. Young and 2019 1st-rounder Montez Sweat have the makings of becoming one of the league’s most ferocious pass-rush tandems.
  5. Grade: A+
  7. 3. Detroit Lions
  8. 4. New York Giants
  9. 5. Miami Dolphins
  10. 6. Los Angeles Chargers
  11. 7. Carolina Panthers
  12. 8. Arizona Cardinals
  13. 9. Jacksonville Jaguars
  14. 10. Cleveland Browns
  15. 11. New York Jets
  16. 12. Las Vegas Raiders
  17. 13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)
  18. 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  19. 15. Denver Broncos
  20. 16. Atlanta Falcons
  21. 17. Dallas Cowboys
  22. 18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)
  23. 19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
  24. 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)
  25. 21. Philadelphia Eagles
  26. 22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)
  27. 23. New England Patriots
  28. 24. New Orleans Saints
  29. 25. Minnesota Vikings
  30. 26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
  31. 27. Seattle Seahawks
  32. 28. Baltimore Ravens
  33. 29. Tennessee Titans
  34. 30. Green Bay Packers
  35. 31. San Francisco 49ers
  36. 32. Kansas City Chiefs
  38. READ NEXT: Final Full 1st-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Read More
, ,