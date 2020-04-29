Damon Arnette Reveals New Jersey Number He’ll Wear With Raiders

With the news that Daryl Worley is off to the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette is the most likely candidate to take over his old position. Not only that, but he also revealed that he will take Worley’s old number.

Former running back Darren McFadden is probably the most notable Raider to dawn the number. Similar to Worley, he also left the silver and black for the Cowboys. Arnette wore number three in college, but cornerbacks can’t wear single-digit numbers in the NFL. Number 20 is the lowest number they can wear.

Mike Mayock Praises Arnette’s Toughness

Arnette was not widely projected to be a first-round selection, but the Raiders are one of the most surprise prone teams in the NFL. Las Vegas taking the Ohio State cornerback so early caught a lot of people off guard. However, general manager Mike Mayock is excited to have him.

“On defense, we think Arnette is one of the toughest kids in the draft at any position,” Mayock said. “You find a corner with his instincts and toughness. We love him. We thought he was a special football player. We think he’ll come in day he’s going to compete. We expect him to compete for a starting job.”

Despite not being as highly touted as his former teammate Jeff Okudah, Arnette has been praised for his toughness quite a bit. He played most of his last season of college with a broken wrist and still performed well. The biggest knock on him is that he’ll be old for a rookie and he doesn’t have the best speed. That said, he’s got a ton of experience and could be ready to be an impact player from day one. In a perfect world, the Raiders probably would’ve been able to trade back and get him later in the first round or early in the second round, but they clearly wanted him badly and made sure they didn’t miss out.

Mayock Was Surprised Amik Robertson Fell in Draft

While the Raiders were questioned for reaching on Arnette, they’ve been praised for scoring Amik Robertson out of Louisiana Tech in the fourth round. The 5’8 cornerback may lack the size of some of the better pass defenders in the NFL, but he’s got loads of swagger and could be the team’s nickel corner of the future.

“Jon asked me about Amik Robertson and I said there’s no way he’s going to get to pick 139. Boy, were we excited when he did,” Mayock said. “He’s a competitive, tough kid and if he was two inches taller he would have gone yesterday. That’s the only knock on him. He’s a competitive, tough and smart kid. We were thrilled with the way day three went.”

Robertson is coming into the NFL with a major chip on his shoulder. Like Mayock pointed out, he’s a good player who’s only held back by his lack of size. If the Raiders figure out how to utilize him properly, he could be this year’s Maxx Crosby.

