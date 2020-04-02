Raiders Re-Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman: Report

Fresh off the news that the Las Vegas Raiders restructured Rodney Hudson’s contract, the team has made a move now that they have some more salary-cap space. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the team is re-signing offensive guard Jordan Devey.

#Raiders are bringing back G Jordan Devey, source says. Started four games last season before being lost with a torn pectoral. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 2, 2020

Devey has mostly been a depth player over his career, but he was thrust into a starting spot for the Raiders early in the 2019 season. With Richie Incognito suspended and Gabe Jackson hurt, Devey started four games and played well. He has played for five different teams in seven seasons, but it looks like he’s found a home in Las Vegas. Devey can also play center, so it was a smart move to bring him back.

Raiders Keeping OL Intact

With the move to re-sign Devey, the Raiders offensive line should look almost identical in 2020 to what it looked like in 2019. Former Cleveland Browns guard Eric Kush has been the only addition to the group. Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito were supposed to be free agents, but both signed extensions before they could sign elsewhere.

It’s clear that the Raiders like what they have in their offensive line and want to keep it that way. It makes sense considering they were among the better units in the NFL. They only allowed 1.8 sacks per game, which was good for sixth-best in the league. The team’s offensive line was riddled with injuries all season. If the whole group can stay relatively healthy for a whole year, the Raiders could have one of the three best offensive lines around. That said, there’s still a possibility that some movement happens.

Gabe Jackson Still on Trade Block?

The most exciting part of the Raiders’ offensive line is that there isn’t a weak link. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the biggest question mark, but his improvement from year one to year two was astounding. If he takes another leap in 2020, nobody will ever question the team taking him in the first round again.

While the team appears happy with their offensive line as a whole, there seems to be some reservations about right guard Gabe Jackson. He’s been hit with nasty injuries in each of the last two seasons and he’s got a massive contract. It was reported by Ian Rapoport before free agency that the team would be willing to listen to offers for him and while nothing has happen yet, it’s possible the Raiders pull the trigger on a deal.

That said, Gruden recently talked about how he’s excited to get him back healthy. When he’s not hampered by injuries, he’s among the best guards in the NFL. His contract isn’t ideal, but the Raiders could cut him loose at any time and not face a penalty for it. Denzelle Good and Devey proved to be very capable of holding down the fort if Jackson isn’t around, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be as successful starting a whole season. As of now, it appears Jackson will stick around to start the season.

