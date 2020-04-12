Video Makes Anthony Smith’s Story Even Scarier [WATCH]

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith’s scary home invasion story was one of the hottest attention grabbers in the MMA news cycle last week. The 31-year-old revealed to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani a bloody battle that ensued inside his home during the middle of the night after an intruder entered the UFC’s fighter home while Smith and his family were sleeping.

But a video has now emerged of the alleged home invader, Luke Haberman, and it makes Smith’s harrowing ordeal seem even scarier than the initial reports made it sound.

In the below footage, Haberman is caught on camera by one of Smith’s neighbors. The man rings the doorbell and violently screams. Additionally, Smith recounts the tale he first revealed to ESPN to a local news station.

The video was posted on social media after being released by Omaha CBS affiliate KMTV-TV in Nebraska.

.@lionheartasmith says he's still ready to fight on 4/25 even after he fought off an intruder at his home over the weekend. This is video for the suspect after he allegedly broke into another man's home before going to Smith's. Smith describes what happened.@3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/mGwSlTjimo — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 9, 2020

Haberman Arrested, Hospitalized, Charged and Released

Per MMA Junkie, after being arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass and a misdemeanor Haberman was taken to the hospital due to the battle he had with Smith and has since been released.

Additionally, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Haberman for allegedly breaking into another home and for attempting to break into some vehicles.

Perhaps the scariest part of the whole thing is just how crazed and out-of-touch with reality Haberman appears to be in the video captured by one of Smith’s neighbors.

As previously reported, Haberman was somehow able to go toe-to-toe with Smith, one of the world’s best MMA fighters in the middle of the night with Smith using all his powers in trying to defend himself, his wife and children.

But Haberman gave Smith all he could handle, and it took the police arriving for him to finally be subdued.

Haberman Revealed to Have Superb Wrestling Credentials

After Smith detailed how much trouble he had with Haberman as the two exchanged blows in Smith’s computer room, most were shocked and even a little dismayed with the idea that such an accomplished UFC fighter could have so much trouble with what appeared to be just a regular person.

According to Smith, the fight lasted longer than five minutes.

“No normal human is able to fight like that.” Anthony Smith said. “I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. He took every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept on fighting me.

But it was later revealed that Haberman actually possessed some superb high school wrestling credentials. In fact, per Eastern Europe BJJ, Haberman was a star high school wrestler with a 32-11 record in his senior season.

So it would make a little more sense in hindsight why Smith had so much trouble subduing Haberman.

