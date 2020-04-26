NFL Analyst: Aaron Rodgers Will Be in Bears Uniform In ‘Next Couple of Years’

Aaron Rodgers in navy and orange? The image is a vivid one: Aaron Rodgers with a ‘C’ on his helmet instead of a ‘G,’ the letters “GSH” emblazoned on the sleeve of his Chicago Bears jersey, as he throws touchdowns to … Cole Kmet and Allen Robinson? When PTI’s Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser discussed the Green Bay Packers‘ decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love, things got interesting in a hurry.

Both Wilbon and Kornheiser agreed that the Packers were playing with fire by choosing to draft a young developmental quarterback in the first round instead of selecting weapons to help Rodgers win another Super Bowl now. Green Bay had nine draft picks, and instead of snagging a promising young wideout in a class that had a historic number of them, the Packers decided not to draft a receiver at all — and Rodgers needs another pretty badly. Wilbon then suggested that based on their selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers are trying to usher Rodgers out of Green Bay.

Wilbon: Look at Montana, Favre, Manning & Brady…

Wilbon referenced how several other legendary, Hall of Fame quarterbacks finished their careers. “Montana, Favre, Manning, Brady … those are my thoughts, OK? Cause those are Hall of Fame quarterbacks of recent vintage who had to get the hell out — or, at least they thought that,” Wilbon said.

“They are looking to replace him in a couple years,” Wilbon said of the Packers and Rodgers. “My God, the Packers just took two hands and said: ‘We’re gonna nudge you gently toward the door.’ How can you take this any other way?”

You can’t, Korneiser said. “This is a deliberately obnoxious pick by a GM whose name I don’t even know and a coach, LaFleur, who has been there for 10 seconds. And you know what, Mike? It can only happen in Green Bay because they don’t have an owner. Cause an owner would have said: ‘You’re gonna do what?'”

Then, Wilbon said the unthinkable: “Aaron Rodgers is gonna be in a Bears uniform sometime in the next couple of years.”

Record scratch. Wait, what?

Wilbon Thinks Rodgers Leaving GB is a Given — But Would QB Play for Bears?

The Packers moving up four spots in the first round to select a quarterback while ignoring their current Hall of Fame QB’s needs at present does seem like the team is making a bit of a statement. But suggesting Rodgers would go play for his current team’s all-time most hated rival is ridiculous. Right?

Perhaps not when you consider the recent history Wilbon referenced. When Rodgers was ready to replace him prior to the 2008 season, Brett Favre shipped out to New York to play for the Jets for a year before returning to the NFC North to play for the rival Minnesota Vikings to close out his career.

Kornheiser then wholeheartedly agreed with Wilbon –something that doesn’t happen that frequently — and added Rodgers needs to demand a trade. “Mahomes has more weapons than he does, Brees has more weapons than he does, Garoppolo has more weapons than he does,” Kornheiser pointed out.

“When they did this with Brett Favre,” Kornheiser said, referencing the Packers’ decision to draft Aaron Rodgers in 2005, “It turned so bad, because Brett Favre wouldn’t even talk to Aaron Rodgers. Now, Aaron Rodgers is a better person than that — he’ll talk to this kid — but this is deliberate, it’s small … this is small.”

Would Rodgers consider playing for the Bears? If Chicago could find a way to keep their defense intact for a few more years while adding another offensive weapon or two, he would surely consider it. Both the Bears and Rodgers are in win-now mode. So if the 2020 season doesn’t play out the way he had hoped it would, Rodgers could very well demand a trade in 2021. And if the Bears still have the need for a quarterback, why wouldn’t Rodgers listen if they made an offer? He knows better than most how solid this Bears defense is, and he also knows their Achilles’ Heel in recent years has been the quarterback position. What better way to stick it to the Packers than to head south to Chicago to hang with the Grabowskis?

You can watch the discussion from PTI here:

