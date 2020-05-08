Bears’ Akiem Hicks Shares Major Injury Update on Instagram: [LOOK]

It looks like the beast is back. Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks shared an injury update accompanied by a video after he missed most of last season due to an elbow injury. Hicks missed the Bears’ Week 4 contest against the Minnesota Vikings with a minor knee injury, and he went down with an elbow injury the following week against the Raiders in London.

Hicks missed 11 games last season after being the epitome of durability his first three seasons with Chicago, starting every game for the Bears from 2016-2018. In his four seasons with Chicago, Hicks has registered 24 sacks, 39 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, seven passes defensed, and he has also recovered four fumbles. To call Hicks a play-maker is a gross understatement — he’s the heart and soul of this Bears defense. And now, it’s looking like he’s feeling like his old self again, which is a great sign for the Bears and their fans.

Akiem Hicks Posts Bench Press Vid on Instagram

After the Bears’ 2020 regular season schedule was released, Hicks took to social media to share a bit about how his injured elbow is doing, and all signs look good.

“Schedule release got my elbow feelin better! Long way to go but this was my first bench press without a brace so I’m proud,” Hicks captioned, along with a video of him doing said bench press.

Hicks snapped off a set of eight reps before rising and clapping, clearly hyped. A healthy Hicks is a great thing for the Bears to see amidst a season of such uncertainty because he has been the cornerstone of their defense since his arrival.

Akiem Hicks is THE Key to This Bears Defense

Even with Khalil Mack, the Bears took a step back on defense last year, and Hicks’ absence was the primary reason why. Let’s talk about the run game first. In 2018, when the Bears had a healthy Hicks, they ranked fourth in stopping power runs, and they ranked 14th in stuffed run rate. But without Hicks in 2019, those numbers took a nosedive. With Hicks out of the lineup last year, Chicago ranked 18th in power run stoppage and 28th overall in stuffed runs.

Khalil Mack also saw his production drop without Hicks clogging things up. Mack had 12.5 sacks in 2018, but just 8.5 last year. Without Hicks to deal with, opponents decided to key in on Mack, often double and triple-teaming him, rendering him less effective.

Bears’ outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino noted last year during Hicks’ absence what the Pro Bowl defensive lineman brings to the table.

“Akiem demands attention,” Monachino said. “He requires at least four eyes on him. Without push inside — and we’re getting great edge rushes out of Roy (Robertson-Harris) and out of Bilal (Nichols) … But without great push in the middle of the pocket, the quarterback is able to climb the pocket. And when he can climb the pocket, our edge stuff isn’t as good.”

The 2020 NFL season still remains a bit of a question mark due to the coronavirus crisis, but how much Hicks means to the Bears has never been a question. They’ll be beyond glad to have him back, healthy and ready to go.

READ NEXT: Chicago Bears 2020 Schedule: Prime Time vs Tom Brady Highlights Best Games