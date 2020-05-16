Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Predicted to Put up Big Numbers as OROY Candidate

The high-octane Dallas Cowboys offense featured two 1,000-yard receivers in 2019. They, incredibly, could boast three in 2020.

Listing projections for each NFL rookie first-round pick, Bleacher Report estimates new Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb will deliver 80 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns as a “contender” for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Lamb has the top-end play speed and explosiveness to naturally create separation, even if his routes aren’t the most developed. He has terrific hands and a huge catch radius that allow him to make highlight plays regularly, along with the breakaway speed after the catch to take it to the house. The Cowboys offense is loaded, as the wide receiver group includes Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The ability to play on the outside or in the slot will allow Lamb to see the field right away and potentially put up video game numbers with Dak Prescott throwing him the ball.

The top prospect available on the Cowboys’ big board, selected No. 17 overall, Lamb was a three-year contributor for the Oklahoma Sooners, totaling 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns. He broke out as a true junior in 2019, finishing with 1,327 yards and 14 scores on 62 grabs, and earning first-team All-Big 12 and consensus All-American honors.

Lamb has drawn comparisons ranging from Chad Johnson to DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Rice. He’s chosen to honor franchise legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant by wearing No. 88, fulfilling an ask from owner Jerry Jones, who turned down three trades to land the crown jewel of his widely-hailed 2020 class.

The 21-year-old steps into a powder-kegged unit buoyed by the likes of Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, and Michael Gallup. Dallas’ offense ranked first in the NFL last season in total yards per game (431.5) and sixth in points (27.1).

Quarterback Dak Prescott led the league’s second-best aerial attack (296.9 YPG) while Elliott spearheaded the sport’s fifth-best ground game (134.6 YPG). Even former head coach Jason Garrett couldn’t stop an operation humming at this speed. They’re good, and got a lot better on April 23.

About two-touchdowns-per-week-better, to be specific.

“Oh yeah, that’s definitely achievable,” Lamb — asked if the Cowboys can average 40 points per game this coming campaign — said after he was drafted.

As of this writing, Lamb has the seventh-best odds (+1500) to capture OROY, two spots below Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (+1300) and two spots above Raiders WR Henry Ruggs (+1800). Bengals QB Joe Burrow is the clear frontrunner, leading the field with +250 odds.

