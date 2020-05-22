Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throws to Zeke Elliott, Dez Bryant in New Video [WATCH]

Dak Prescott may or may not be participating in the Dallas Cowboys‘ virtual offseason program, but there’s no disputing his attendance in the lab.

That is, the lab of renowned wide receivers coach and Dez Bryant’s longtime trainer David Robinson, who posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing Prescott, Bryant and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott conduct an on-field workout.

The group, including Broncos WR Fred Brown (Dak’s teammate at Mississippi State), was captured running routes and catches passes to, as Robinson put it, “train like a pro” ahead of the 2020 season.

You might recall Robinson’s venue from a previously-reported April throwing session in which Prescott was “dropping dimes” to an uncovered Bryant, the former Cowboys star who remains a free agent.

Unable to re-enter The Star even if he wanted to, thanks to the league’s softening COVID-19 measures, Prescott made good on his word to train away from the team facility absent a new contract. To that end, despite since-debunked rumors involving record-setting offers, the franchise-tagged quarterback is still deadlocked in negotiations.

It’s worth noting that Elliott continues to sharpen his pass-catching chops this offseason, perhaps to stave off impressive dual-threat sophomore RB Tony Pollard, who caught 15 balls for 107 yards and a touchdown last season. Pollard is projected to have a bigger role under the watchful eye of new head coach Mike McCarthy.

As for Bryant, his dream of rejoining Dallas likely died upon the club using its first-round pick (No. 17 overall) on WR CeeDee Lamb. But the three-time Pro Bowler, now fully recovered from a 2018 Achilles’ injury, is putting out film for 31 other potential suitors in the hopes of completing his years-long NFL comeback.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!