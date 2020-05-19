Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Made Stunning Offer to LeBron James

Most of Cowboys Nation is aware that NBA icon LeBron James‘ favorite team dons the star. What you didn’t know, until Monday evening, was that James nearly donned the star himself.

This moment in history can be traced back to the 2011 NBA lockout when James began training to play professional football.

“I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be,” James said on WRTS: After Party, via TheSpun.com and Pro Football Talk. “Myself and my trainer, Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October or November. We started to clock our time in the 40. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses. We started to add a little bit more sled in our workouts.”

While James toyed with the idea of following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and Bo Jackson — athletes who became dual-sport sensations — Mancias, a Texas native, kept filling his client’s head with one central thought: “how great it would be” to play for the Cowboys.

“The thoughts came into my mind,” James admitted, via PFT. “The thoughts came into my mind. But never having the ability to finish my high school career of playing like my senior year, I have dreams all the time about playing football. It’s crazy, because I actually never run on the field in my dreams. It always gets to the point where I’m either in the locker room or getting dressed or talking about it or seeing the fans. As soon as I am about to run onto the field, something else happens in my dream. Something always happens like that.”

The basketball lockout eventually ended that year and James, then a member of the Miami Heat, again backburned his football dreams. He hasn’t flirted with the idea since.

But the future Hall-of-Famer does possess quite the reminder that he came thisclose to catching passes from Tony Romo, putting his seven-foot wingspan to a different use.

“I know he got a contract from Jerry Jones that he framed and put in his office,” James’ business partner Maverick Carter said, via USA Today.

Dak Prescott Predicted to Take Step Back in 2020

With more weapons, Dak Prescott will have less to show for it. That is the latest estimation, anyway, from Bleacher Report, which projected the Cowboys quarterback will deliver fewer completions, passing yards, touchdowns and interceptions during the 2020 NFL season.

The digital media giant predicted Prescott will go 375-of-576 for 4,707 yards, 27 TDs, 9 INTs while adding 64 carries for 328 rushing yards and four scores.

Once Prescott takes the field, his eyes should light up. The team re-signed top pass-catcher Amari Cooper. Michael Gallup will go into his third year after a 1,107-yard campaign. The front office selected wideout CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. At Oklahoma, Lamb attacked every level of opposing defenses and averaged 19 yards per reception as a collegian. The Cowboys offensive line took a hit with Travis Frederick’s decision to retire, but Joe Looney is a strong candidate to become a Band-Aid at the position. He started all 16 games at the pivot during the 2018 campaign while Frederick sat out with Guillain-Barre syndrome. In 2019, Prescott posted career highs in passing yards (4,902) and touchdowns (30). Now, he has a stacked group at wide receiver plus running back Ezekiel Elliott. By the way, new head coach Mike McCarthy has overseen 13 top-10 passing offenses in 19 years. Under him, Prescott should have another impressive season to justify a potentially forthcoming massive deal.

To be fair, it’s tough for any QB to duplicate the numbers that Prescott compiled last year, when he came within one yard of tying the single-season franchise passing record held by Tony Romo. The fourth-year pro also set career highs in attempts (596), yards-per-pass (8.2) and completions of 20-plus yards (68).

