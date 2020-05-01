NFL Rumors: Patriots Headline Eagles Trade Partners for Carson Wentz

With so much drama in the NFC … it’s kind of hard being Carson Wentz these days, right?

The Eagles invested a second-round draft pick in his backup (and possible replacement) when they selected Jalen Hurts. The move sent shockwaves through the entire NFL, especially in the NFC East. Those ripple effects are still being felt a whole week later. The draft experts at CBS Sports ripped the pick, as did local sports talker on SportsRadio 94WIP.

The latest to pile on the hate was NBC Sports’ Chris Simms who slammed Hurts’ weak arm. Some analysts have even suggested that Wentz may be on the trading block. While it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon (or ever), let’s explore a few teams that might need a new franchise quarterback.

Howie Roseman on his conversation with Carson Wentz regarding the Jalen Hurts selection: "Well, it's not comfortable. I'm always gonna be honest with you guys. It's not comfortable." #On94WIP🎙️ pic.twitter.com/WmL3kxPExt — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 28, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

NFL Rumors: Possible Landing Spots for Wentz

Chicago Bears

The revolving door at the quarterback position in Chicago is the stuff of legend, similar to the Flyers’ search for a goaltender (before Carter Hart arrived, of course). They have been searching for a new signal-caller since 2017 when Jay Cutler finally left town and you could argue they have been looking for a franchise guy since the halcyon days of Jim McMahon.

Nick Foles Restructure

• 3 years, $24M

• $21M fully guaranteed

• $8M in 2020

• $6M annual incentives Yes, he modified his contract to reduce his cap hit for the Bears, but he’s still earning all the cash he was guaranteed from JAX. https://t.co/fg4tw15qeq — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 30, 2020

The Bears have made the playoffs just five times in the past 20 years, mostly earning those appearances by virtue of a strong defense over strong quarterback play. The team recently traded for Nick Foles and he’ll look to steal the job from former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky. The Super Bowl MVP could easily win the job, but he’s likely a stop-gap. Foles will become a free agent in 2023.

Minnesota Vikings

Yes, the Vikings invested $84 million in Kirk Cousins in 2018 and then inked a two-year extension worth $66 million this past offseason. That’s a big investment for a player who has a 44-42-2 record as a starter in the regular season, with just one playoff win in eight seasons. Cousins is a fantasy football type of quarterback, a guy who puts up lofty numbers (24,107 career passing yards, 155 touchdowns) but doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Kirk Cousins just BEARly overthrows Adam Thielen pic.twitter.com/djfIDJKh2l — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) September 29, 2019

Want evidence? His best receiver in Minnesota, Stefon Diggs, requested a trade out of town. Cousins is an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and he could be on borrowed time. Wentz would be an attractive trade piece considering his affinity for the franchise. The North Dakota native grew up a Vikings fan and they were the closest NFL team to his hometown, about a six-hour drive from Bismarck.

Carolina Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers in the offseason. New head coach Matt Rhule is hoping to groom the former Saint to be his franchise quarterback in Carolina. However, Bridgewater’s deal has a potential out in 2022 for a modest $5 million cap hit.

The new-look Panthers offense:

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Christian McCaffrey

WR: D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel

TE: Ian Thomas Explosive and fast group that will be really, really good after the catch. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2020

The 27-year-old went 5-0 as a fill-in starter last year in New Orleans and turned into a breakout star. However, his track record has been littered with serious injuries dating back to college: concussion, broken wrist, ankle sprain, torn ACL, dislocated knee. One other wrinkle: Rhule was the head coach at Temple in 2016 so he no doubt has insider knowledge about Wentz.

Green Bay Packers

The heat is on in Green Bay after a report surfaced that new coach Matt LaFleur has grown “tired of Aaron Rodgers’ act.” Rodgers has long been known to clash with teammates and coaches, with his “passive-aggressive” style sometimes rubbing people the wrong way. Then, in a stunning move, the Packers drafted Utah State’s Jordan Love in the first round. That’s a high pick for a bench warmer.

Feels like Rodgers is about to have the greatest season of his career or the absolute worst, doesn't it? https://t.co/IhpJwoRjTT — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) April 28, 2020

Rodgers wasn’t happy about it, according to Brett Favre. The 27-year-old may go down as one of the greatest signal-callers in NFL history but it appears he’s heading for divorce in Green Bay. Rodgers is locked up through the 2023 season, with a very expensive potential out in 2022 ($17.2 million cap hit). They may have no choice. More likely, Rodgers will request a trade.

Denver Broncos

No one ever knows what GM John Elway is thinking. He has cycled through so many different quarterbacks since Peyton Manning left in 2015 that all bets are off. He’s currently betting on 23-year-old Drew Lock who he used a second-round pick on in 2019. He showed promising flashes last season and posted a 4-1 record after taking over for Joe Flacco. Make no mistake, the Broncos value intelligent, gritty veteran quarterbacks and Wentz fits the mold.

John Elway, on whether Drew Lock is the starting QB in 2020: “Well, I mean, I don’t see any options right now … I think it’s unrealistic to say that we’re going in a different direction.” — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 30, 2019

Wentz’s physical traits, especially his mobility and ability to throw on the run, compare favorably to what Elway brought to the table in his playing days. Denver has emphasized the skill positions this offseason — signing Melvin Gordon, plus drafting Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler — and they were a borderline playoff team in 2019. If Lock struggles or fails to seize the opportunity in front of him, it would come as no surprise to see Denver pull the trigger on a Wentz trade.

New England Patriots

Don’t laugh. It could happen. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gushed about Wentz last year on a conference call with Philly reporters. He said Wentz was “good at everything” while praising his athleticism, strong arm and toughness. New England is embarking on unchartered waters as they look to replace a football legend, inarguably the GOAT, in Tom Brady. It’s the first time in 19 years the franchise has faced uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Not sure if the Patriots/Wentz talk was completely fabricated out of thin air. I’m sure I had nothing to do with it. But anyway. Yeah. Patriots. Wentz. Patriots. Wentz. Eagles. Hurts. Eagles. Hurts. Patriots. Wentz. https://t.co/fix19eG5ox — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) April 30, 2020

They appear ready to hand the reins over to 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. They didn’t draft a signal-caller or sign one in free agency. Stidham turned heads last year in the preseason (61-of-90 for 731 yards, four touchdowns) but he has no regular-season starts under his belt. If things get off to a rocky start in Boston, look for Wentz’s phone to see a couple 617 numbers. Belichick isn’t a patient man.

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number