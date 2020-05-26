Heavyweight Boxing Champ Offered Mike Tyson Bout: ‘Hell Yeah!’

Is 53-year-old Mike Tyson on his way to facing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury next? The 31-year-old British boxer Fury revealed to BT Sport in a video interview that posted to YouTube on Tuesday that a Mike Tyson vs. Tyson Fury superfight might actually happen.

“I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson, and I was like, what?” Fury revealed.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round back in February to secure the spot as boxing’s best heavyweight. “The Gypsy King” said he was offered the Tyson fight via phone call, in a similar manner to what UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz said over the weekend about the offer he received to face “The Baddest Man on the Planet”.

Like Ortiz, Fury said he’d relish the opportunity to fight Tyson in a charity exhibition.

“I got a phone call saying would I like the chance to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight and I was like ‘Hell, yeah’, though I don’t think anything’s materialized out of it, to be honest,” Fury said.

Still, that Fury received a call at all about the fight would shock most observers. While Tyson’s planned return to the ring has been big news over recent weeks, nobody expected the Hall of Famer to go after someone like Fury.

Fury Won’t Stand In Way of Tyson’s Comeback Plans

Fury said Tyson was serious about his comeback plans, and that it could potentially lead to Tyson facing longtime rival Evander Holyfield, 57, for the third time.

Holyfield twice beat Tyson during the 1990s, and each man has separately suggested a trilogy fight might be on the way.

“So yeah, I think he’s definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever,” Fury said. “He’s fought Holyfield twice. They’re both old…so I think they’re a bit long in the teeth, but again I who am I to say anything about what anybody is capable of?”

So Fury said he wouldn’t try to stop Tyson from coming back if that’s what the legendary boxing champ wanted to do.

“I wouldn’t try to kill anybody’s dreams to do anything they want,” Fury said.

Tyson Promised to Wow People with Potential Opponents List

Tyson promised to wow people with his potential opponent, and so far he’s not disspointined.

Tyson revealed to on Young Money Radio Show over the weekend that he was nearing a deal to make his desired charity exhibition bout happen and that the names of opponents he was considering would surprise people.

“You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out,” Tyson said.

Fury getting a call for the gig would certainly fit that description, perhaps even more so than finding out UFC legend Oritz was on the list.

Regardless, during that same appearance, Tyson said he expected to know his opponent soon.

“Sometime this week we’ll have the contract done,” Tyson said.

You can watch Fury talking about a potential Tyson fight below.

"I got a phone call asking if I wanted to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition!" 😳 Tyson against Tyson for charity? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qDAIEkVxlB — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 26, 2020

