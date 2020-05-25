Giants Add Ex-Alabama WR to Coaching Staff: Report

Joe Judge has made it a priority to surround himself with familiarity in what is a brand new venture for the former special teams coordinator.

Set to embark on his first-ever run as an NFL head coach with the New York Giants, Judge has littered Big Blue’s staff with coaches to whom he has ties to from his past. From new reports out of Alabama, he doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Nick Williams Hired as Offensive Quality Control Coach

Nick Williams is headed to New York. The former University of Alabama football player has been hired on to serve as Big Blue’s offensive quality control coach, per Mark Inabinett of AL.com.

While the Giants have yet to make a formal announcement regarding the hiring, Williams’ twitter should tell you all you need to know about the legitimacy of the report. Williams changed his profile picture to the team’s logo, as well as added “New York Giants / Offensive Quality Control / NFL” to his profile on Sunday.

Williams, a former wide receiver at the University of Alabama from 2009 through 2012, played three of his four seasons under the watchful eye of Judge, who served as the Tide’s special teams assistant from 2009 through 2011.

Williams most recently manned the role of wide receivers coach at Southern Illinois as well as serving as the “program’s pro liaison with NFL teams.”

Prior to that, he spent the 2013 season at Valdosta State as an offensive graduate assistant before moving on to Jacksonville State to become their wide receivers coach from 2014 through 2016.

Williams got his initial start in coaching after graduating from Bama with a Business Management degree. Nick Saban brought him on to his staff as an intern and offensive analyst. According to Inabinett, the job entailed overseeing wide receiver scrimmage production, as well as running the scout team offense.

Coaching runs in the Williams family. Nick’s father, Bobby Williams, was an assistant coach at the ex-wideout’s alma mater of Alabama from 2008 through 2017.

Bama Ties Run Deep on the Giants Coaching Staff

With the reported hiring of Williams, the number of Giants coaches on their current staff with ties to Alabama jumps to six. Williams joins the likes of running backs coach Burton Burns, tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, inside-linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, defensive assistant Jody Wright, and assistant coach for special projects and situations Amos Jones.

Whether Judge proves to be the right man to lead the one-time dominant Giants franchise out of the abyss they’ve been in during recent memory, we will have to wait and see. He certainly has his work cut out for him, inheriting a team that has just one winning season under their belt over the past seven years. However, it’s clear that whether he succeeds or fails at the helm of Big Blue, he’s set to do so with the people he knows and trusts the most.