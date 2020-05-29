OJ Simpson Sounds Off on Corrupt Cops: ‘Start Putting Them in Jail’

Orenthal James Simpson will forever be tied to any incident involving racial inequality and social injustice. In a lot of ways, he is the poster boy for it.

The Hall-of-Fame running back was accused of murdering his estranged wife and her friend in 1995 amid the backdrop of the tragic Rodney King beating. The Los Angeles police department was racist and corrupt, and Simpson leveraged that to force an acquittal in the case.

Simpson walked free and promised to catch the “real killer” but racism persisted. On Friday, the 72-year-old took to Twitter to offer his thoughts on the country’s newest racial catastrophe: the senseless suffocation of George Floyd in Minnesota. He called it a “sad day” and offered the best solution to the problem was to start putting these dangerous cops in prison.

“This is kind of a sad day considering what is going on in Minnesota, especially the incident itself. Angered a lot of people. I think what you’re seeing, the reaction you’re seeing, is the fear that nothing is going to be done about it,” Simpson stated. “That’s been the case in the past. That’s what led to the riots in LA after the Rodney King case. The verdict didn’t seem valid. What are you going to do about it? You keep saying it’s gotta stop. The only time it’s going to stop is when you are truly holding the perpetrators to account. Start putting them in jail.”

Simpson went on to talk about black men dying from the vicious “chokehold” of police officers when he was growing up. It needs to stop. He offered the only way to fix it is to start convicting those who abuse their power.

“I understand it takes time to investigate it once they arrest this guy but I guarantee you if he was black and he did this to a white guy he’d already be in jail,” Simpson said. “The point is, what are we going to do to stop this from happening in the future? Start convicting these guys. I’m just saying. Take care.”

Simpson’s Murder Case Put LAPD on Trial in 1995

Let’s get one thing straight: Simpson was acquitted of murder. He did later lose a civil case and ordered to pay $25 million in punitive damages. But he was cleared of murder.

Simpson had the evidence stacked against him when he was brought to trial. His DNA was all over the crime scene and there was a history of domestic abuse between him and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. However, racial tensions were at an all-time high in 1995, two years after Rodney King was horrifically beaten by cops in the street.

George Floyd is the Rodney King of a new generation. A symbol of police brutality and racial injustice. King lived to ask “Can we all just get along?” Floyd gave his answer while dying “I can’t breathe.” #MinneapolisRiot #ThisIsNotAmerica pic.twitter.com/iVEUPqkyXS — Truth Is (@Truth_IsElusive) May 29, 2020

Those officers were acquitted of any wrongdoing and riots ensued in Los Angeles. Many have speculated that Simpson’s case was payback for that injustice. The Los Angeles Police Department were the real ones on trial, per Los Angeles Police Detective Tom Lange.

“We did our job. We got more evidence in that case than any other case we not only worked on but ever heard of. That’s what cops do,” Lange told Chelsea Hansen in 2019. “We can’t be the jury, we can’t be the judge. Much of the evidence that we found wasn’t put on by the prosecution, because they knew, in essence, we were on trial.”