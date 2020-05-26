Ravens Cornerback Reveals Taxing Offseason Workout [WATCH]

The offseason is all about getting a leg up on the competition with training, and given the nationwide lockdown, there’s been some creative ways players have

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has revealed a new way he gets after it and it involves a massive hill and some good old fashioned running and leg drive. Over the holiday weekend, Humphrey tweeted that he was getting a workout in with his mates running a massive stone pile.

Here’s a look at the grind:

Creative Workout with my brothers this morning lol pic.twitter.com/Y5eBooAkzI — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 26, 2020

Even though Humphrey is a tough NFL player, that doesn’t change the fact this particular workout is a bear. As he explained to former safety Eric Weddle, the workout basically ended after just a pair of reps.

After 2 reps it was basically a done day lol — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 26, 2020

Humphrey is clearly staying on the grind this offseason, and that’s something his teammates would have to be proud of seeing as they are doing the same.

Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters Rated NFL’s Best Cornerbacks

Baltimore’s tradition of having a great defensive backfield hasn’t slowed a bit since the team has last won the Super Bowl, and in fact it can be argued it’s only getting better and better with time. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks would likely agree with that assessment, as he has placed the Ravens as having the top cornerback tandem in the league in 2020. The reasoning for that had everything to do with how well they play together.

Brooks said:

“The Ravens’ decision to trade for Peters in October helped the defense emerge as one of the NFL’s top units in the second half of the season and gave coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale the league’s best cornerback tandem. Peters lived up to his reputation as a dynamic playmaker with three picks in 10 games with the Ravens, including a pair of pick-sixes. He played with better discipline in coverage after coming over from the Rams, and his improved attention to detail resulted in more consistent performance. Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the best cover corners in the game, particularly as a bump-and-run technician on the perimeter. He aggressively challenges receivers at the line and does a great job of maintaining hip-pocket positioning down the field. With Humphrey playing at a high level in coverage and Peters providing timely playmaking on the island, the Ravens have an elite set of corners.”

Peters coming to Baltimore was a huge shot in the arm for the group, and joining him with Humphrey was huge for the team. Moving forward, the Ravens have kept Jimmy Smith this offseason for some added depth, so they will be completely loaded for this coming season as they always seem to be.

Marlon Humphrey Stats

Humphrey has been a great player in his years with the Ravens. In 2019, the youngster cracked the Pro Bowl as well as registering as a first team NFL All-Pro. He has collected 136 tackles, 7 interceptions and has scored 2 touchdowns. The hope is the best is yet to come for the 23 year old, and with leadership like this, it’s obvious that will be the case moving forward.

Ravens Credited For Defensive Building

The Ravens have been keeping things together on the back end of their defense, and that’s good news as it relates to how the team is being built for their future according to some pundits.

Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens recently re-signed Jimmy Smith, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

This shows that the Ravens might have the right plan as it relates to keeping their roster in shape. Though they build things from the back end out, the front is very strong and might be able to dominate when all is said and done next season.

Having some elite cornerbacks certainly helps, and Humphrey is making sure he is doing it right in order to stay that way this offseason

