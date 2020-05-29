Seahawks’ Free-Agent Jadeveon Clowney’s Decision Timeline Updated

Seattle Seahawks free-agent Jadeveon Clowney has yet to make a decision, but the pass rusher may be bringing things to a close sooner rather than later. Charles Robinson provided a detailed update on Clowney’s free agency on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast reporting that the defensive end is likely to make a decision in the next two weeks.

“I do think this is all coming to a head soon,” Robinson explained. “Okay, I think the next week or so, maybe two weeks. I really believe the Clowney situation is coming to a head. Maybe even sooner.”

Robinson went on to explain that Clowney is trying to consider not only the best financial decision but playing in a city where his family wants to live. Clowney has spoken positively about Seattle, but it remains to be seen if the two sides can still reach an agreement.

Clowney Would Likely Have to Play for Less Money if He Re-Signed With the Seahawks

Robinson reported that Clowney would have to be willing to take less money to remain in Seattle now that the Seahawks have made additional free-agent moves. The Seahawks have repeatedly said they would not rule out re-signing Clowney, but the team also admitted to “conducting business” in his absence. Seattle signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency and later loaded up on defense in the NFL draft.

“Clowney has to make a decision, ‘Do I want to play on a one-year contract?’ Robinson explained. “That’s decision No. 1. If he says yes, then decision No. 1A is ‘Do I want to play for the best one-year contract that gets offered and try to blow it up then do it again next year. Or do I want to play for a cut-rate one-year contract and try to blow it up?’ …[Let’s say] Seattle says, ‘You know what, we would love to have you back. We got a cut-rate one-year [deal]. It’s the money we have, sorry. It’s how the cap works. You can come back and play here. It’s going to be on a helluva lot less than the one-year contract say in Cleveland or in Tennessee or somewhere else.’ He’s got to make that decision.”

The Seahawks Are Not Believed to Still Have an Offer on the Table

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on May 6 that the Seahawks no longer have a deal on the table after Clowney rejected their latest offer. Given the lack of a market Clowney has found, this could easily change by the Seahawks putting together a new one-year offer. There was some speculation that the Seahawks releasing Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker would pave the way for Clowney to return, but so far Seattle has used some of this new space on smaller signings.

“We took a good run at it,” Schneider told KJR 950 Seattle, via ESPN. “It didn’t happen. He’s a great guy. He fit in great in the locker room, did a really nice job for us, but we need to be conducting business, and he just was not in a position to make a move. So we gave it a run and now you’ve got to keep going, and that’s what we’ve done.”