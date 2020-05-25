Giants Legend Tiki Barber Reveals Why He Really Retired from NFL

Tiki Barber‘s career as a New York Giants runningback is unmatched.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Barber’s a member of the Giants’ Ring of Honor, is big blue’s all-time leader in rushing yards and in 2005 was the NFL’s top yardage gainer from the line of scrimmage.

Barber was part of the Giants team that finished 11-5 and won the NFC East title for the first time since 2000. On December 17, 2005, Barber broke the Giants’ single-game rushing record against the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for 220 yards.

Barber retired from football at the end of the 2006 NFL postseason and transitioned into television.

But why?

On the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I asked him if his relationship with Tom Coughlin had anything to do with it. “I mean, Tom was such a small part of it,” Barber told me.

“He was so hard on everybody and you felt unappreciated at times, but it was so much more than that. Maybe he was the last little straw that made me walk away from the game but, physically I was getting beat up man. And it would take me until Thursday to feel good again. I was getting massages on Monday and acupuncture, I would get this ART treatment and then another massage on Thursday, and then now I’m feeling alright on Friday; and it’s like a walkthrough practice and then you get beat up again and it starts over. And it was just getting hard.”

Barber says he wanted a change of pace. “The other thing, is my life,” he said.