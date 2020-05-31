UFC on ESPN 9: Tyron Woodley’s Nasty Gash and Other Memorable Images

Tyron Woodley was busted open early in his main-event clash with Gilbert Burns on Saturday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN 9.

The image you see above came from elbows delivered by Burns in the first round after a right hand sent Woodley, a former UFC Welterweight champion to the canvas.

Woodley would survive the round and the fight, but he was dominated in every facet of the sport. Burns is now on a six-fight win streak and Woodley has lost for the second time in a row.

Here is a look at the other memorable images from Saturday night at the fan-less UFC Apex.

Vince Morales’ Leg

Vince Morales’ legs took a beating on Saturday night. Chris Gutierrez unleashed an all-out assault on Morales’ base with leg kicks.

Morales was showing the effects of the shots in the first round, and by the second round, he could barely stand. The referee ultimately called a halt to the fight giving Gutierrez just the 10th stoppage win on leg kicks.

Sanitizing the Octagon

It seems strange, but UFC workers came in to sanitize the Octagon after each bout on Saturday. They couldn’t clean up the blood spilled, but since this was a security measure put into place to combat the spread of COVID-19, and it cannot be passed through blood, the disinfectant was used.

Let’s all hope this and other safety measures work.

Masked Octagon Girls

When the UFC was in Jacksonville, Florida earlier this month, the Octagon girls weren’t required to wear masks. However, it’s apparent, as a condition of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the young ladies had to don the masks to participate in events in Las Vegas.

It all just seems like such an oxymoron, but this entire time in history is packed with never-before-seen extremes.

This is What a Man Looks Like After He’s Been in a Fight

Spike Carlyle and Billy Quarantillo were ripped off. Their fight deserved to win Fight of the Night and the $50,000 bonuses that would have come with the award. Instead, Brandon Royval and Tim Elliott took the honors for a bout that was a notch below Quarantillo-Carlyle in my eyes.

Both Quarantillo and Carlyle fought their hearts out with the latter emerging from the brawl looking the most like a man who’d been in a serious scrap.

Carlyle came out like a man possessed in the first round, but he began to tire in the second round. In the third, he faded completely. Quarantillo couldn’t stop the rugged Alpha Ginger, but he did do enough to earn the unanimous-decision victory.

To see all of the finishes from UFC on ESPN 9, take a look here.

The next UFC event takes place in a week, and it’s the UFC 250 pay-per-view. It will also be a fan-less event at the UFC Apex. All-time great and active legend Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight title against Felicia Spencer in the main event.

We’ll also see the return of Cody Garbrandt, as he will face Raphael Assuncao, and Aljamain Sterling clashes with the promising Cory Sandhagen. It seems certain we’ll get our share of memorable images from that event as well.