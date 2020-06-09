NFL Rumors: Should Eagles Sign Colin Kaepernick to Prove Point?

Hypothetically speaking, should the Philadelphia Eagles sign Colin Kaepernick? The roster move would send a strong statement about racial equality.

Look, the Eagles don’t need another quarterback on the depth chart. Carson Wentz is the undisputed starter, with an exciting competition brewing between Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Hurts behind him. Philadelphia also has promising youngster Kyle Lauletta inked to a futures contract and leading the scout team. They don’t have room for Kaepernick.

But, bringing the former 49ers quarterback into training camp would show just how dedicated the organization was to fighting social injustice and systemic racism in America. Even if it was for a one-day contract, to prove a point. It’s something that Jeffrey Lurie openly talked about when he issued an emotional statement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless killing.

The Eagles owner specifically called for “concrete action in order to foster lasting social change.” Well, Kaepernick in midnight green would go a long way in helping to achieve that goal. The Inquirer‘s Les Bowen suggested this very idea in a recent tweet and it was met with harsh criticism by some Philly fans on social media.

Hypothetically, if the Eagles signed Colin Kaepernick, just to get him back into the league, how would you feel? — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) June 2, 2020

“It is our shared responsibility to address the pain and combat systemic racism,” Lurie wrote in a statement. “There is so much we can all do to improve our unequal system of justice, our schools, and our communities. This is a time for leadership. A time for us to be united in action.”

Eagles Watched Kaepernick’s Atlanta Workout

Last November, Kaepernick conducted an open workout in Atlanta and invited representatives from all 32 NFL teams to watch. The quarterback threw passes for about 40 minutes and signed autographs for fans at Charles Drew High School.

The eight teams that attended Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday in the Atlanta area: KC

Jets

Philadelphia

Tennessee

Buffalo

SF

Washington

Detroit — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019

Eight teams showed up and did their due diligence, including the Philadelphia Eagles. The organization sent Andrew Berry, former vice president of football operations, in a move predicted by head coach Doug Pederson in the days leading up to the workout.

“I would assume that we would,” Pederson told reporters. “Obviously for us, we’re in season so I can’t be there. I’m comfortable with the guys we have, but I’m assuming that we would have somebody there.”

Nothing came of Berry’s scouting. The Eagles never signed Kaepernick (no team did) and Berry took a job in Cleveland as their new general manager three months later.

Carlos Hyde Calls for NFL Team to Sign Kaepernick

Carlos Hyde recently addressed the status of the free-agent quarterback in a video conference call on ESPN. Hyde’s take was the only way to truly prove the NFL was sorry for not supporting black players was by signing Kaepernick.

“I think the NFL can start by signing Kap back,” Hyde said. “I think if they sign Kap back, that’ll show that they’re really trying to move in a different direction. Because Kap was making a statement four years ago about what’s going on in today’s world and the NFL didn’t bother to listen to him then, so I think they should start by doing that. After that, I’m not really sure what the NFL can do.”

Carlos Hyde believes that an NFL team signing Colin Kaepernick would show that the league is serious about doing its part to improve issues of racial inequality. https://t.co/AOn2bwaQWF pic.twitter.com/dqtr3u1pvo — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2020

Hyde, who signed with Seattle after briefly flirting with the Eagles, was Kaepernick’s teammate in San Francisco from 2014 to 2016. His comments were meant to shed light on a public apology offered by commissioner Roger Goodell in which he claimed the NFL condemns racism while admitting the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier.”

Was it merely lip service? Time will tell.

“The racism in this world is deep-rooted,” Hyde told ESPN. “I don’t think the NFL is going to change anything, but personally I really don’t know. I just know they can sign Kap.”

