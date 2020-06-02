Former Eagles Captain Takes Knee with Cops, Ex-Teammates React to Protests

It was been a rough three days of protesting in Philadelphia over the senseless killing of George Floyd. Now the Eagles are making their opinions known on the matter.

While the organization has yet to publicly comment on the national tragedy, several players have reacted with statements on social media. Carson Wentz kicked things off on May 28 and was followed up by many current and former teammates. Nick Foles and Chris Long quickly joined the debate. So did the Eagles’ former leader Malcolm Jenkins who actually took a knee with protestors in downtown Philly.

Jenkins labeled an Instagram video on Monday evening with the caption ” Resist” which showed peaceful citizens taking a knee as Philly cops watched from a proper distance. Their main chant is “no justice, no peace” and Jenkins was seen chanting “take a knee.” The cops didn’t take part in this kneel down but they have been seen participating in other ones throughout the city.

Malcolm Jenkins is once again peacefully protesting today in Philly They are chanting #TakeAKnee #BlackLivesMatter

Malcolm Jenkins is once again peacefully protesting today in Philly They are chanting #TakeAKnee #BlackLivesMatter

The Eagles let Jenkins sign with the New Orleans Saints in free agency but he still resides in the City of Brotherly Love. The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation serves the Philly community and he is the co-founder of the NFL’s Players Coalition. Jenkins has long been an advocate for fighting social injustice.

“At the end of the day, I’m fighting for people,” Jenkins told NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt in 2018. “I’m fighting for Americans and citizens that have been disenfranchised, that have been systemically oppressed for centuries.”

Jason Kelce, Jalen Mills Release Statements on Floyd

Some 429 people have been arrested in Philadelphia during the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. It’s been a difficult and trying time in the city as the black community tries to come to terms with blatant racism. Meanwhile, the white community is struggling to understand and support the cause.

Celebrities and professional athletes have become leading voices for change. They are keeping people sane these days. Eagles folk legend Jason Kelce broke his silence on Monday with a riveting statement. The cause for Kelce’s sudden need to speak up stemmed from a chat with DeSean Jackson.

“Until now, I’ve been holding off on making a post regarding George Floyd and the protests going on around our country,” Kelce wrote. “The cynical side of me questions people’s motives, and gets infuriated at people exploiting another man’s death for attention or a social media trend. But after hearing some discussion today at our team meeting, in particular from Desean Jackson, I now believe I have an obligation as an influential member of our community to share my thoughts.”

Jackson’s comments in the team meeting sparked others to speak up, too. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott chimed in and described how “being a white male I’ll never be able to understand or relate but I stand behind you 100-percent.” He called racism in America a problem.

Remember how far we’ve come. But don’t forget what we’ve been thru. Remain silent isn’t a option ✊🏾 https://t.co/uV01JAqiBP — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) May 31, 2020

As I sat in our virtual team meeting this morning and listened to some of my black teammates share their thoughts and experiences related to what is going on, I am truly heartbroken. Devastated for my brothers and everyone directly effected by racism in America. IT IS A PROBLEM — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) June 1, 2020

Prior to Jackson’s speech, Jalen Mills shared his thoughts on racial inequality in a poignant Twitter message posted on Sunday night. The Eagles safety shared a moment from his youth about cops coming into his classroom.





Mills wrote: “We’re taught to look up to police officers and that they’re our hero’s I remember in elementary school officers came up to the school and showed us their badges and cars it was the coolest thing ever. But whose suppose to protect us when the hero’s are acting like the villains.”

