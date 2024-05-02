Alex Verdugo Says He’s Having Fun As a Yankee

Alex Verdugo is enjoying life in pinstripes.

The New York Yankees outfielder told The Athletic that he’s “found the fun again” while playing in the Bronx.

“I really like the team. I really like my teammates. I really like just everything about this organization so far,” he told the outlet. “When you’re happy somewhere, you just feel so much better when you’re playing and when you’re going through [expletive]. I just think that’s what it is here.”

Maybe the Evil Empire Isn’t So Evil After All

Verdugo said the transition from the rival Red Sox has been “seamless.” He added that this clubhouse — which includes established vets like Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Giancarlo Stanton, along with youngsters like Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera — is the best he’s been part of.

“It feels like we’re genuinely having a good time when we’re out,” Verdugo said of team dinners.

He’s also tried to bond with his teammates, most notably Marcus Stroman. The outfielder asked his fellow first-year Yankee if he could wear one of his durags during Stroman’s start against the Oakland Athletics.

On the field, Verdugo has been productive. The 27-year-old is batting .267/.358./.446 with 4 home runs and 13 RBI in 29 games to go along with a 133 wRC+.

The fans have embraced him — something “Dugie” said he didn’t expect.

And, as Chris Kirschner wrote, Verdugo has also led the team’s early season rallying cry of barking like dogs after someone hits a long ball.

He Was On the Other Side of the Rivalry

Verdugo spent the previous four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He grew up rooting for the team and “Big Papi” David Ortiz.

And he had 56 hits, a .263 average, 5 homers, 17 RBI, and 27 runs scored against New York.

There Were Issues While With the Dodgers, Red Sox

His tenure in Beantown was marred by issues.

He was traded for fan-favorite and perennial MVP candidate Mookie Betts. Verdugo’s numbers paled in comparison to Betts’ and the latter continues to be one of the best players in the sport.

Verdugo insists he wasn’t bothered by the expectations of replacing Betts, who was the 2018 MVP and a four-time All-Star, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove winner at that point.

“I still stand by my word: I didn’t feel any pressure from that trade,” he told The Athletic.

Verdugo was benched mid-game in June 2023 for not hustling. Two months later, he showed up late to an afternoon game, and manager Alex Cora told him to ride the pine.

“Have I been late before? Yes, I have. Was it on purpose? No, it wasn’t,” he told The Athletic.

(Verdugo was investigated for his alleged involvement in a sexual assault incident with one of his then-Dodgers minor league teammates. No charges were filed.)

Verdugo Was Wanted in New York — In a Good Way

The Yankees acquired Verdugo in a December 2023 trade. Judge and manager Aaron Boone pushed GM Brian Cashman to acquire the then seven-year pro.

“He’s just been a really great player for us so far,” Boone said during his April 22 postgame press conference. “A winning player is the way I would put it. He’s done a little bit of everything, whether it’s a clutch hit here and there…and just outstanding in left field.”

“He’s just a complete player,” the captain said. “He’s a guy we’ve been looking for, a left fielder that’s left-handed and competes every single day.

Added Verdugo: “I came here and have felt welcomed. I felt like I could be myself.

“Just me being myself, I feel like the guys have liked it a lot and have gravitated towards me and helped me out and showed me love. They get me here. They understand me.”