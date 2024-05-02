Dolphins UDFA Expected to Push for Roster After ‘Heavy Bidding War’

The Miami Dolphins spent big on the undrafted rookie market in 2024, securing both talent and potential.

One of their post-draft additions — TCU safety Mark Perry — might even have a chance at making the 53-man roster out of training camp. On May 1, Bleacher Report and Draft Network NFL analyst Ryan Fowler identified Perry as one of 18 UDFAs that he “expects to push for a roster spot this summer.”

And that lines up, considering a report from KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson on April 27.

“TCU safety Mark Perry (4.37 speed) signing with Miami [with a] $15k Signing Bonus [and] $150,000 P5 guaranteed per a source amidst a heavy bidding war with several NFL teams,” Wilson relayed.

A “P5 guarantee” is another way of saying Perry’s base salary, if he were to make the team, but the $15,000 signing bonus is even more notable. That’s considered a hefty amount for an undrafted prospect.

New Dolphins Safety Mark Perry Is Looking Forward to Learning From Jevon Holland & Jordan Poyer

Upon joining the team, Perry was asked why he chose the Dolphins considering the heavy interest from other franchises.

“Miami was the best fit for me,” Perry said (via FinsXtra). “They have good vets in [Jordan] Poyer and [Jevon] Holland to learn from.”

The rookie also called Miami a “great city” with “great culture.” He added that he “liked the Dolphins growing up” too.

With the Dolphins light on safety depth behind their starting duo, this already seems like a mutual fit for Perry in Miami.

Mark Perry Was Projected as Seventh Round Prospect

According to Lance Zierlein’s scouting report with NFL Network ahead of the NFL draft, Perry was projected to be selected. Zierlein estimated that he would be a seventh-round pick in 2024, so the UDFA status isn’t necessarily shocking, but it does show that the TCU product was well-thought-of around the league.

“Physical safety who leaves me wanting more due to his inconsistent play,” the NFL Network analyst scouted. “Perry has the size, strength and toughness to be a more impactful run defender but seems too content to cruise through games at times.”

Continuing: “He’s not as successful when forced to process the field from split safety but does have some talent in man coverage near the line. Perry has the play strength to finish tackles quickly but missed tackles have stacked up on him over the last three seasons. He lacks versatility and urgency but might have the traits to garner NFL attention.”

Perry was snubbed from being invited to the NFL combine this year.

His response: “I’m going to attack what’s in front of me. I can’t control whether I receive an invite to the combine or not. They made their decision. The only thing I can do is respond by attacking what’s in front of me.”

“Right now, the focus is on my Pro Day in late March,” Perry went on during an interview with The Draft Network. “I’m going to try to put on a show. I’m going to put up the same numbers I would have put up at the combine. I’ll leave the rest to them to compare and contrast. I’ll just put my best foot forward by controlling what I can control.”

The mature young man concluded that “everybody’s journey is different,” and that the combine snub was just “another step” in his. One would assume that he’ll have a similar mindset after going undrafted.