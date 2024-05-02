Steelers’ Ryan Watts Delivered Blunt Warning to Mike Tomlin During NFL Draft

It’s a great thing to land motivated players in the NFL draft. New Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts sounds motivated to the point of having extreme anger.

Watts posted a lengthy clip of his draft experience on Instagram on May 1. The video included his wait until the No. 195 selection in the sixth round. With that pick, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finally called.

Tomlin told Watts they were drafting him. Watt fired a blunt message in return.

“I’m ready to go right now, Coach,” Watts said in the video. “You got a pissed-off player.”

Watts began his college career at Ohio State in 2020. He transferred to Texas after two years.

With the Longhorns, he posted 89 total tackles, 6 pass defenses and 1 interception in 24 games. He had 38 total tackles and 3 pass defenses during the 2023 season.

Watts is now part of a draft class that could be an historic one for the Steelers.

The Long Wait for Ryan Watts on Draft Day

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein and the consensus big boards at ESPN and Bleacher Report projected Watts to be a sixth or seventh-round pick. But that didn’t help make his wait on Day 3 any shorter.

The video clip Watts posted on Instagram portrayed himself as anxious and getting impatient during the final day of the draft. At one point, Watts asked someone at his draft party to call his cell phone, so he could make sure it was working.

Watts was relieved to finally get the call from the Steelers. But clearly, he’s not viewing his selection as an arrival.

“The wait went long, but man, I’m thankful, bro,” Watts said. “They said I made it, but I ain’t made it yet.

“I still got a lot more. I ain’t made it yet.”

The wait was appropriate based on his pre-draft projections. His college production may have justified Watts waiting even a little longer.

But Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora argued that what Watts lacked in production he can make up for with his traits.

“Standing in at nearly 6-3 and over 200 pounds with 34 1/2-inch arms, he has the look of a new-age Steelers’ corner, though, some have speculated the NFL will move him to safety,” wrote Kozora.

Steelers Cornerback Depth After 2024 NFL Draft

The Steelers waited until their final selection of 2024 to finally grab a defensive back with Watts. Pittsburgh also signed West Virginia undrafted free agent Bishop Beanie Jr., who NFL.com’s Chad Reuter ranked as the top undrafted free agent cornerback of the class.

According to Ourlads.com, Bishop will compete for playing time at nickel cornerback while Watts will line up outside.

Bishop might have an easier time earning defensive snaps because of Pittsburgh’s lack of slot cornerback depth. However, Watts should have an opportunity to play as well.

The Steelers have question marks behind starting outside cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. The team has been connected to veteran options in free agency. But if the Steelers don’t add additional depth, Watts could serve as the team’s No. 3 or 4 outside cornerback option.

Pittsburgh’s other cornerbacks include Darius Rush, Cory Trice Jr., Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo, Kalon Barnes and Thomas Graham Jr.

Among that group, who plays the best on special teams could be a deciding factor on who makes the roster. If that’s Watts, he figures to have a strong chance to remain with the team in September.

Watts could be one of several rookie contributors for the Steelers this season. Pundits have projected each of Pittsburgh’s top four picks to play significant roles or even start during 2024.