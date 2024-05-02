Giants Rookie Deemed ‘Worst’ Value Selection of NFL Draft

The New York Giants’ top two draft picks — wide receiver Malik Nabers and safety Tyler Nubin — were both lauded as value selections in 2024, but general manager Joe Schoen’s third rounder earned the opposite tag on May 1.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski deemed new Giants cornerback Andru Phillips the “worst” selection of the 2024 draft in terms of value. Or in other words, the analyst believes Schoen took the Kentucky DB way too high.

“The New York Giants’ selection of cornerback Andru Phillips with the 70th overall pick is understandable,” Sobleski first acknowledged. “He plays a premium position where the organization lacked quality depth.”

He even admitted that “the incoming rookie is a good athlete, with strong change-of-direction skills” who could push slot CB Cor’Dale Flott for a steady role. However, Sobleski also noted that Phillips might end up being seen as a “massive reach.”

As the writer relayed, Bleacher Report’s pre-draft rankings had Phillips “nearly four rounds” lower than where he was selected.