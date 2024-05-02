Giants Rookie Deemed ‘Worst’ Value Selection of NFL Draft

The New York Giants’ top two draft picks — wide receiver Malik Nabers and safety Tyler Nubin — were both lauded as value selections in 2024, but general manager Joe Schoen’s third rounder earned the opposite tag on May 1.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski deemed new Giants cornerback Andru Phillips the “worst” selection of the 2024 draft in terms of value. Or in other words, the analyst believes Schoen took the Kentucky DB way too high.
“The New York Giants’ selection of cornerback Andru Phillips with the 70th overall pick is understandable,” Sobleski first acknowledged. “He plays a premium position where the organization lacked quality depth.”
He even admitted that “the incoming rookie is a good athlete, with strong change-of-direction skills” who could push slot CB Cor’Dale Flott for a steady role. However, Sobleski also noted that Phillips might end up being seen as a “massive reach.”
As the writer relayed, Bleacher Report’s pre-draft rankings had Phillips “nearly four rounds” lower than where he was selected.
“Phillips is slow transitioning at times, allowing too much separation and struggling to get out of his breaks,” Bleacher Report colleague and scout Cory Giddings stated before the draft. “He often gambles in zone coverage, allowing his eyes to get him in trouble. When carrying receivers downfield, he often face-guards and can panic with the ball in the air. When playing the ball, he sometimes struggles to high-point and play with taller receivers.”
Clearly, the Giants see something in Phillips and maybe they’ll get the last laugh. As of now though, this is a headscratcher of a pick at No. 70 overall.
Giants Still Desperate for CB Help Ahead of 2024 Season
Big Blue drafted cornerbacks Deonte Banks first round and Tre Hawkins sixth round in 2023. The organization has also taken at least one CB round four or higher in each of the past six drafts, including 2024.
And yet, they still seem to be desperate for a starting cornerback.
“This position is screaming out for a veteran addition to stabilize the outside corner spot opposite Banks,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan voiced after the draft.
“As it stands, [Nick] McCloud, Flott and Hawkins are in line to compete for that job,” the NYG beat reporter went on. Pegging Phillips as the new potential nickelback of the unit.
“[Darnay] Holmes could be a sneaky beneficiary from the defensive coordinator change because his strength is tackling, and that’s an emphasis for [Shane] Bowen at corner,” Duggan added. Continuing: “[Aaron] Robinson has been sidelined since October of 2022 with a knee injury, so this is his last shot after generating some promise early in his career.”
The Giants could just let all of these recent draft picks compete for playing time, but they already tried that in 2023 and the results weren’t pretty. As Duggan alluded, one more veteran addition would go a long way in shoring up this position.
Giants CB Andru Phillips ‘Checks All the Boxes’ Athletically, But Will Need to Be Developed
While breaking down the Phillips selection, USA Today Giants Wire writer Jeevan Kirkland argued that the Kentucky product “checks all the boxes” as an athlete.
“[Phillips] possesses real NFL speed with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, 4.29-second short shuttle, and a 6.98 three-cone drill,” Kirkland reasoned. “His explosiveness is off the charts with a 42-inch vertical and an 11-feet 3-inches broad jump. The former Wildcat also possesses the strength to press smaller receivers with 16 reps on his bench press.”
Having said that, most draft experts noted that scheme fit and development would determine his level of success at the next level.
“Overall, Phillips falls short in a few categories, which leads to in-game volatility,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said. “He is battled-tested, though, with the athletic instincts and feisty toughness that will translate to any level of football. He won’t be a fit for every team but offers inside-outside versatility with immediate special-teams value, similar to Roger McCreary.”
Similarly, NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein expressed that Phillips is “still green” as a prospect.
“Phillips lacks the anticipation to contest catches at a high enough rate from zone but does have the athleticism to play more man coverage, with the tools to stay sticky on routes,” Zierlein continued. “He’s an ardent run supporter with excellent toughness but needs to finish tackles at a higher rate.”
Like Brugler, Zierlein believed that “scheme fit might be critical” in the case of Phillips.