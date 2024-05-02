‘Realistic’ Warriors Trade Option Gives Steph Curry a New Co-Star

The Golden State Warriors could be looking for a new co-star to pair with Steph Curry after failing to reach the playoffs in the 2023-24 season. Looking to maximize their window, the Warriors have two tradeable first-round picks and multiple pick swaps. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together “realistic” trade options for the Warriors this offseason, including Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

“If nothing else, Golden State isn’t out anything by making a phone call. And with a formidable package built around draft picks (perhaps two firsts and up to four swaps) and young players (Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziesmki, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody) to offer, the Warriors have enough to at least get a dialogue going.

“And if that dialogue turns into a deal, Golden State would suddenly have its co-star for Curry,” Buckley wrote in his May 2 article. “Markkanen’s per-game averages since joining the Jazz include 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers to go along with his near-spotless 49/39.5/88.5 shooting slash.”

‘Summer of Big Swings’ for the Warriors

Curry, who turned 36 years old in March, isn’t getting any younger. If the Golden State Warriors are looking to build around him, this could be one of the final offseasons they have the chance to do so.

During the season, he proved that he can still help lead a team to a championship, averaging 26.4 points per game and shooting above 40% from three-point range once again.

Finishing 10th in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record, Buckley wrote that marginal changes won’t make this roster into a championship team.

“Marginal changes aren’t getting this group into the championship chase, either,” Buckley wrote. “This should be the summer of big swings in the Bay Area, as the Warriors have the assets needed to broker a blockbuster and the need to put more high-end talent around franchise centerpiece Stephen Curry.”

The Warriors had the 13th-ranked net rating at 2.4.

After losing to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In Tournament, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy told reporters that the team “wasn’t good enough,” according to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press.

“We know clearly what this team was. It wasn’t good enough,” Dunleavy said. “There’s no doubt about that, there’s no what-ifs.”

How Lauri Markkanen Would Help the Warriors

Markkanen took a massive leap in the 2022-23 season, averaging 25.6 points. In the 2021-22 season, the 26-year-old averaged just 14.8 points.

His two years with the Utah Jazz have seen him earn an All-Star nod and the 2022-23 Most Improved Player Award. His scoring ability would fit right in with the rest of the Golden State Warriors, a team known for shooting the three-point shot at a high clip.

Markkanen averaged over 7.5 three-point attempts per game during his two seasons with the Jazz, shooting over 39.0% in both seasons, too.

Scoring the basketball and being the top option on any given night will be a big help and could take the stress away from the aging Curry.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed one trade target for each team in the NBA, listing the Jazz star for the Warriors.

“Pairing Markkanen with Curry, Green, a re-signed Thompson and, let’s say, Kuminga doesn’t guarantee Golden State re-entry into the title discussion. They probably need a higher-level self-creator who’s taller than miniature,” Favale wrote on April 19. “But Markkanen can make the Warriors huge up front and just wrapped his second season in which he averaged north of 23 points per game while knocking down more than 55 percent of his twos and 39 percent of his threes.”