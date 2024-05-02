Caitlin Clark Reveals 1 Thing She’s ‘Bad’ at Doing

While Indiana Fever superstar rookie Caitlin Clark has captured the nation’s attention with her basketball skill and off-court personality, she knows her limits.

“I’m a really bad artist,” Clark admitted when she started drawing a picture during the Fever media day on May 1.

Clark and fellow Fever players did various fun activities and photoshoots for the event to promote the team. The Fever’s video featuring Clark behind the scenes included trying to draw a game face.

“Game, not game, [and] smiley person. People should know what it is,” Clark explained as she held up her drawing.

Clark didn’t need drawing skills in college as a marketing major and a communication studies minor. She likewise doesn’t need drawing skills behind interpreting X’s and O’s on a basketball clipboard or whiteboard.

Fever head coach Christie Sides will be the one drawing things up for Clark and company of course as the team gets ready to tip-off the preseason. Indiana visits Dallas on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, which will be Clark’s first official WNBA game amid weeks of anticipation.

While it’s a preseason game, it will have a much bigger atmosphere, and the ticket prices reflect that. TickPick.com has tickets going for as much as $200 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. StubHub.com has tickets as high as $637 for the game.

Clark will play in front of 7,00o-plus fans at the small arena, but the national attention could rival that of her NCAA career. She drew a record number of viewers, 13.8 million, for this year’s Women’s Final Four, and 3.39 million viewers watched Clark break the all-time NCAA scoring record in February.

“I certainly know there’s pressure there,” Clark said during Wednesday’s media press conference. “That’s been my entire career.”

Caitlin Clark Shares Main Goal for Fever Season

Joining a Fever squad that hasn’t been to the postseason since 2016 nor finished above .500 since 2015, Clark and company don’t expect instant success in 2024.

“Yeah, I think [a championship] is certainly where our organization wants to get back to, but I think our goal this year is to get back to the playoffs, building blocks slowly one step at a time. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket,” Clark told reporters Wednesday. “I think our team, and all the talent on our team, can really feel the potential that this group really has.”

Indiana last won a WNBA title in 2012 when current general manager Lin Dunn served as the head coach. The Fever had a star player and Hall of Famer in Tamika Catchings, who retired after the 2016 season.

Fever Rebuild in Past 2 Years Includes New Coach & Another Top Pick

Dunn’s rebuild included bringing in Sides in 2023, which led to an eight-game improvement in the win column. The Fever also drafted Aliyah Boston with the No. 1 pick that year.

“Lin and Coach Sides, they value [relationships], they know that’s very important to create championship culture is those relationships you build with your teammates,” Clark said. “You just can’t come in here and put 12 girls and five people on the court at once and assume that they’re all going to mesh.”