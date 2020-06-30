‘Embarrassing’ Barcelona Blasted For Selling Another Starlet

Barcelona has come in for more criticism after allowing another promising youngster to leave the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants announced on Tuesday that 21-year-old Marc Cucurella has joined La Liga rivals Getafe. The youngster has been on loan at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this season, and Jose Bordalas’s side has now taken up their option to sign him permanently.

“Getafe CF have exercised their option to purchase the player Marc Cucurella and shall pay FC Barcelona the sum of 10 million euros. Barça hold the right to 10% of the sale of the player in the future.”

The decision to sell Cucurella has been met with fierce criticism:

Barcelona gave more of Cucurella’s rights to Getafe just to have more cash entering its books today. Embarrassing. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 30, 2020

signing Firpo with an eye to REPLACING Alba… ok fair enough, but they clearly only want him to be a back-up. so instead of keeping Cucurella they needlessly spent money and inflated the wage bill whilst denying a La Masia kid a chance in the first-team. it’s shameful. — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) June 30, 2020

Yet another example of how desperate Barça are for money. They’ve sold Cucurella to Getafe for their €6M buy option, but instead of retaining 30% of any future sale – they’ve cashed in the clause now for an extra €4M. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) June 30, 2020

This is a mistake from the Barca board, isn't it?

Cucurella could be a quality option as a left-sided attacking full back. https://t.co/saDAPtPN72 — Jon Driscoll (@DriscollFC) June 30, 2020

Cucurella joined Barcelona at the age of 12 and came through the club’s famous La Masia academy. Yet he never quite managed to break into the first-team reckoning at the Camp Nou. The youngster spent last season at Eibar and was signed by the club, only for Barcelona to buy him back and then send him out on loan again.

Barcelona’s Transfer Dealings Under Scrutiny

Barcelona’s announcement that Cucurella has left comes just a day after they brought in 30-year-old Miralem Pjanic from Juventus and allowed 23-year-old midfielder Arthur to move the other way.

Arthur had only been at Barcelona since 2018 and had insisted he wanted to stay but still ended up being sold. The deal involving the two players was a “business move” that happened for all the “wrong reasons,” according to ESPN’s Sid Lowe.

Even Cucurella has been critical of Barca and feels winning has become so important they are no longer willing to trust in their young players, according to J.A.de la Rosa at AS.

“I think that at Barcelona, it’s a huge club, and at the end it’s important to win. They don’t have the patience they once had. As an academy player, they don’t the opportunities that players deserve. It’s unfortunate because I hope they would have more trust in the academy. In football, it’s important to win. Winning has more weight than having patience.”

Are Barcelona Making a Mistake with Cucurella?

Barcelona’s decision to sell Cucurella will also bring concern that the club are making yet another poor move in the transfer market. The 21-year-old has been a regular for Getafe this season and has helped them into an impressive fifth place in the table.

Meanwhile, Barcelona spent €30m on bringing in Junior Firpo as back-up to Jordi Alba, and yet the Spain Under-21 international has barely impressed in what has been a difficult first season at Barca.

Cucurella, however, has regularly shone for Getafe and looks a bargain at just €10m.

Marc Cucurella has made more recoveries (206), made more tackles (64), created more chances (46) and has provided more assists (5) than any other Barcelona defender in LaLiga this season. Now a permanent member of Getafe. https://t.co/lObyJO6H7q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2020

Barcelona used to be renowned for fielding youngsters from La Masia. Yet the supply line from the academy has dwindled in recent years with Cucurella the latest example of a talented young player deciding his future lies elsewhere.

READ NEXT: Barcelona New Signing Miralem Pjanic Reacts to $73m Transfer