Linda & Hulk Hogan Banned from AEW for Racist Comments

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday to formally announce that Linda Hogan, much like her ex-husband, Hulk Hogan, is formally banned from attending All Elite Wrestling events after making racist comments.

On Sunday, Linda Hogan, 60, tweeted out a response to the looting taking place amid the peaceful protests in the name of George Floyd. In the since-deleted tweet she wrote, “Watching the looting, it’s all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized.”

In response, Khan appeared to believe the couple was still married (Linda and Hogan divorced in 2009) and tweeted, “You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations.”

Linda Hogan has apparently been banned from all AEW shows for this tweet pic.twitter.com/0vJqrqPrO2 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 2, 2020

Khan’s response quickly went viral on Twitter, and there was a surge of tweets aimed at Linda for her since-deleted comment. AEW’s CEO then tweeted on May 30, “Black Lives Matter.”

Hogan was Banned from the WWE After a Leaked Sex Tape Revealed Him Using the N-Word & Making Homophobic Comments



Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, and the WWE parted ways after an 8-year-old sex tape resurfaced with Hall of Famer not only making homophobic comments but using the N-word repeatedly.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Hogan was recorded discussing his daughter Brooke Hogan’s relationship. He said, “I don’t know if Brooke was fucking the black guy’s son,” Hogan is reported to have said to Clem.

“I mean, I don’t have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, f***nig n****rs. But then when it comes to nice people and sh*t, and whatever.”

Also per The Daily Beast Hogan also stated: “I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f*** some n****r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player!”

Hogan Apologized for His Racist Rant & WWE Terminated His Contract

In the storm I release control,God and his Universe will sail me where he wants me to be,one love. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 24, 2015



Hogan offered up an apology after the sex-tape surfaced in 2015. He said in a statement to People magazine:

Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation. It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it, and I apologize for having done it. This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs.

In the meantime, WWE removed all videos or photos featuring Hogan, 66, and was officially removed from the Hall of Fame. Hogan’s lawyer, David Houston, confirmed to People that he had officially resigned from the organization.

“He decided to resign from WWE because he didn’t want to put them or his family through this,” Houston said.

Hogan Has Since Been Reinstated by the WWE, But Not AEW

In 2018, Hogan was forgiven by the WWE and earned his spot back in their Hall of Fame.

According to fightful.com, “Khan never mentioned why Hulk is banned, but tapes of Hulk using racist language were leaked years ago, leading WWE to release him from his contract. Hulk was brought back into the fold in July 2018, showing up at Extreme Rules to issue an apology to the WWE locker room. Hulk officially returned to WWE television this past November, serving as the host of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.”

Khan’s tweet to Linda on May 30 was surprising not because he was banning her for a racist tweet, but because most people, including within the wrestling community, didn’t appear to know that famous wrestler was still banned from AEW.

