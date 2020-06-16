Former Dolphins Safety Arrested on Rape Charges

Former professional football safety Bacarri Rambo of the Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins, has been arrested on felony rape charges. The former All-American from the University of Georgia was accused by a 21-year-old student who said she did not consent to a sexual encounter with Rambo.

Former Georgia football All-American Bacarri Rambo arrested on rape charge. UGA coach Kirby Smart hired Rambo in March of 2018. Rambo’s name is no longer on the team’s official website. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/mRTkR7WklM — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) June 16, 2020

Rambo is currently incarcerated at Athens-Clarke County Jail, where he was booked at 10:02 p.m. on Monday night. According to OnlineAthens.com, the police responded to a call on Saturday at 1:17 a.m. from the Georgia Heights apartments downtown, where Rambo’s address is listed. He is currently awaiting approval for a bond hearing.

Who is Bacarri Rambo?

A Georgia standout, Rambo still holds the record at the school for most career interceptions, with 16. Distinguished an All-American as a junior, he was also named First-Team All-SEC in 2011, and Second-Team All-SEC in 2012.

Rambo was drafted by the Redskins in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. At the season’s beginning, he was named the starting free safety, but lost his position and was benched for poor performance in the first few weeks. He was eventually waived in September 2014.

That November, the Bills signed Rambo, giving him another shot. That December, he had what might be considered his first career game, stealing two interceptions off Aaron Rodgers. After the 2015 season, Rambo became a free agent, and was signed by the Dolphins. He played in nine games and had 39 tackles and one interception in his lone season with the team.

Rambo spent the last two seasons on the support staff for UGA football, beginning as an intern before being promoted to a defensive graduate assistant. While he was listed as a staff member in the spring media guide for the Bulldogs, he is no longer listed as staff on the team website. He lives in Athens and has two daughters.

Developing Story

While Rambo was charged without bond, his attorney Kim Stephens says that he is trying to get a bond hearing. No other information is currently available on the case via the police department, as they do not release details on such cases unless there are specifics that might be considered useful for public safety measures.

According to the Athens-Clarke County website, the police department ensures that specially trained nurses examine victims for evidence, and that victims receive assistance from the Sexual Assault Center of Northeast Georgia. The victim was taken to the Family Protection Center after identifying Rambo via his Instagram profile to an unidentified male who spoke with the police. According to his attorney, Rambo cooperated with the arrest, though Stephens cited lack of evidence.

