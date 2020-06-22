Tua Talks Football, Pizza, and Celebrity Crushes

The Miami Dolphins have cranked up the heat since Tua Tagovailoa’s arrival in the area last week. On Thursday, the public was treated to a Q&A with the quarterback, and the team’s new hotshot didn’t hold back on important questions about pizza, sleeping habits, and celebrity crushes.

Like if pineapple doesn't belong on pizza 🍕 Get to know @Tua on Q&A! pic.twitter.com/ImAGv6lmyY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 18, 2020

Here for the Laughs

In a Q&A released by the Miami Dolphin’s official Twitter account, fans get to see another side of the Heisman winner, as he shares his thoughts, habits, and even a joke. And there are some definite surprises. For instance, who would have thought that a man with so much pride from his home state of Hawaii DOESN’T think pineapple belongs on pizza?

Tua also shouted out Shania Twain as both his guilty pleasure country singer and his celebrity crush, prompting an adorable back and forth on social media:

In the brief interview, the rookie also shares who he hopes would play him in a movie (The Rock), what he thinks of when he hears the word “Miami” (CSI: Miami), and the strangest things fans have ever said to him (people naming their dogs after him), among other quirky habits and preferences.

Fins Up for Football Season

Tagovailoa’s arrival in Miami has yet to spur any public statements from head coach Brian Flores or the Dolphins organization as a whole, but recent reports praise his “miraculous recovery” from his posterior wall fracture last November. Prior to making his way down to Florida, he was busy rehabbing with his personal trainer, and online with staff, in Alabama.

While it is unclear whether Tagovailoa will be Miami’s starting quarterback when the regular season begins, he has the full support of the veteran he’ll be working under this summer, Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has expressed his desire to play, but also, his admiration of the rookie and acknowledgment of his potential to be Miami’s future franchise player.

With training camp not scheduled to begin until July 28th for the Dolphins and most NFL teams, there is a slim chance that Tagovailoa will be seen slinging footballs to the team’s top receivers and running backs before that date. Such activity is not currently allowed at the team’s facility, as the only players allowed in are those rehabbing injuries and getting physicals, and there are intense constraints on the activities permitted as the Dolphins observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

For now, Tua will continue to spend time with the playbook, work on strength and conditioning, and participate in Zoom meetings with the Dolphins squad, coaches, and trainers. His agent Chris Cabot recently echoed the preciously released reports of Tua’s successful rehab, telling the Miami Herald that “he is physically all ready to go,” should the Dolphins decide to go forth with the young legend as a starter.

