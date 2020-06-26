NBA Schedule Orlando Release 2020: Start Date, Finals & Playoffs

The NBA season will resume play in Orlando on Thursday, July 30 with the playoffs set to start on Monday, August 17. The Jazz and Pelicans will be the first game in Orlando at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on July 30. This will be followed by a Los Angeles showdown as the Clippers square off with the Lakers at 9 p.m.

“NBA restart schedule notes:- Maximum seven games per day, tip-offs between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Three total courts, two for national TV,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted.

If there are play-in games, they will take place on August 15-16. The NBA released the full schedule for the 22 teams heading to Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando but everything is subject to change based on how COVID-19 continues to impact the country.

There has been growing concern about the viability of the NBA resuming play at Disney given the rising cases in Florida. NBA commissioner Adam Silver noted that the league is “still very comfortable being in Orlando” thanks to the stringent guidelines put in place for the Disney campus.

“My ultimate conclusion is that we can’t outrun the virus, and that this is what we’re gonna be living with for the foreseeable future — which is why we designed the campus the way we did,” Silver said, per ESPN. “And so it’s a closed network; and while it’s not impermeable, we are in essence protected from cases around us. At least, that’s the model. So for those reasons, we’re still very comfortable being in Orlando.”

Despite the NBA season resuming as planned, Silver admitted that “the level of concern has increased.” Silver added that the NBA is prepared to continue playing even if there are positive tests but “significant spread of coronavirus through our community…might lead to us stopping.”

“If we were to have significant spread of coronavirus through our community, that ultimately might lead us to stopping,” Silver explained to ESPN. “But we’re working closely with the players’ association, with Disney, and with public health officials in Florida as to what that line should be. And it hasn’t been precisely designed. I think we want to get down on the ground and start to see how our testing’s working and how the protocols are working and then we’ll make decisions as we go.”

22 NBA Teams Will Resume Play in Disney

There will be 22 NBA teams resuming play in Orlando with every squad having a chance to make the playoffs. NBA players do have the choice to opt-out of playing at Disney with no significant punishment. We have already seen a number of players announce they are not participating including Trevor Ariza, Avery Bradley, Davis Bertans and Willie Cauley-Stein are among the players who have opted out.

The following list of NBA teams will be playing in Orlando: New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Here is what we know about the NBA schedule in Orlando.

NBA Schedule Orlando: July 30-31

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) Thurs., July 30 Jazz vs. Pelicans 6:30 p.m. Thurs., July 30 Clippers vs. Lakers 9 p.m. Fri., July 31 Magic vs. Nets 2:30 p.m. Fri., July 31 Grizzlies vs. Blazers 9 p.m. Fri., July 31 Celtics vs. Bucks 9 p.m. Fri., July 31 Rockets vs. Mavs 9 p.m. Fri., July 31 Kings vs. Spurs 9 p.m. Fri., July 31 Suns vs. Wizards 9 p.m.

Lakers Orlando Schedule: 8 Games & Matchups

DATES TEAMS July 30 Lakers vs. Clippers August 1 Lakers vs. Raptors (ESPN) August 3 Lakers vs. Jazz (ESPN) August 5 Lakers vs. Thunder (ESPN) August 6 Lakers vs. Rockets August 8 Lakers vs. Pacers August 10 Lakers vs. Nuggets August 13 Lakers vs. Kings

NBA ESPN Quadrupleheader: Saturday, August 1

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Heat vs. Nuggets 1 p.m. ESPN Jazz vs. Thunder 3:30 p.m. ESPN Pelicans vs. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN Lakers vs. Raptors 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Revised Calendar 2020: Playoffs, Finals, Draft & Free Agency

Here is a look at the revised NBA schedule, courtesy of ESPN. Events marked with an asterisk are if necessary.

DATE EVENT July 9-29 Training Camp/Scrimmages July 30 Regular Season Resumes August 15-16 Play-in Games* August 17 NBA Playoffs Start August 25 NBA Draft Lottery August 31 Conference Semifinals Start Sept. 15-28 NBA Conference Finals Sept. 30-Oct.13 NBA Finals October 16 NBA Draft October 18 Free-Agency Negotiations Start October 23 Free-Agency Begins

READ NEXT: NBA Return 2020: Standings & 22 Teams Returning for New Playoff Format