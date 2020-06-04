Packers Release Powerful Team Video Calling for Change [WATCH]

The Green Bay Packers are putting their foot down and saying “enough is enough.”

The Packers released a powerful video Thursday morning calling for change to the systemic issue of racism that plagues the United States after more than a week of nationwide protests following the unjust police killing of George Floyd. The video strings together clips from several of the Packers’ most recognizable faces, including head coach Matt LaFleur.

“We’re here today to say no more,” Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said, speaking of Floyd’s death. He later added: “Racism is taught and learned. It’s not something you’re born with. Let’s do a better job of educating our youth and the younger people behind us.”

Enough is enough. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/AS7wP9qz2x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2020

Other Packers featured along with Adams in the video were right guard Billy Turner, cornerback Kevin King, kicker Mason Crosby, left tackle David Bakhtiari, safety Adrian Amos, head coach Matt LaFleur, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones, edge rusher Preston Smith, center Corey Linsley, tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

“I am human, just like all of you,” Turner said. “My blood is red and my heart pumps that blood. I am human, too.”

Crosby added a few behind-the-scenes details about the video later on Thursday during his guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, including that Rodgers helped put together some of the script that the Packers players read from during the video.

“Aaron actually put together some of the things that we said in the deal and we all kind of read off a video and our media group spliced it together and made it really nice,” Crosby told McAfee. “We wanted to be that voice going in front for the Packer organization.”

Several Packers Have Also Spoken Out Individually

Like many professional athletes, members of the Packers have also expressed their views individually about the recent protests against police brutality and racial inequality.

Several, such as Adams, King and Amos, have remained active on their social media accounts in efforts to contribute to the ongoing conversation. Most of them have (rightly) taken a hard stance against the police who have responded with violence to peaceful protest around the country, uniting with many other NFL players who echo the sentiment of enough is enough.

Not everything has deserved unity among NFL players, though. There were many who objected — either directly or indirectly — to Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees’ controversial remarks on Wednesday that resulted in immediate backlash and an eventual apology from Brees. Some were able to accept it and move on, such as Saints teammate Michael Thomas, while others were less forgiving.

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm was also put on blast Thursday after using the phrase “elite white people” in a text message conversation that was leaked. While Fromm also apologized for his words, some questioned whether he was being sincere considering what Fromm had said was intended to be said in private versus Brees’ public comments.

