UFC’s ‘Raging Panda’ Explodes for Vicious Knockout [WATCH]

UFC women’s bantamweight prospect Julia “Raging Panda” Avila scored a vicious first-round knockout in less than 30 seconds over Gina Mazany on Saturday night at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

After stunning her opponent’s takedown attempt, Avila flew across the cage and overwhelmed her opponent with a barrage of hard strikes that forced Mazany to cover and retreat.

The fight was stopped by the referee after at 0:22 of the first round.

You can watch Avila’s stunningly quick stoppage win below.

‘Raging Panda’ Displays Full Range of Emotions After Huge Win

Avila showed a wide range of emotions after picking up the win. She smiled. She cried. She screamed.

Heading into things, the 135-pound fighter was probably feeling a bit frustrated after her three previously scheduled fights against Karol Rosa had been canceled for various reasons outside Avila’s control starting at UFC Fight Night 172 back in October 2019.

But ‘Raging Panda’ didn’t freak out about any of it. She did her work in the Octagon against her new opponent Mazany on the new date and cried with joy when it was over after winning the second UFC fight of her career.

On top of that, Avila has continued to prove herself as one of the best finishers in the sport.

Julia Avila: 4 of her 8 MMA wins have now been via KO/TKO. This is also Avila's 4th career 1st-round finish (3 KO/TKO, 1 submission). pic.twitter.com/zHuVpa8BLG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2020

Avila’s quick stoppage was the fourth fastest in divisional history.

Julia Avila's 22-second win over Gina Mazany was the 4th fastest finish in UFC women's bantamweight history. Ronda Rousey holds the record with her 14-second win over Cat Zingano at UFC 184. pic.twitter.com/A6Hk1eCUFy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2020

When she was finished wrecking her opponent, she screamed, cried and then prayed on her knees in the center of the cage.

Avila could be on her way to being a future star. Even UFC “champ champ” Amanda Nunes seemed to be impressed with the fighter who could someday be her future foe.

Rising featherweight contender Megan Anderson also liked what she saw.

Julia Avila is a Savage!!! #UFCVegas2 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 14, 2020

Avila’s relentlessness was one of the best parts of the early prelims.

UFC on ESPN: Eye vs. Calvillo Weights and Bouts

Main card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET)

Jessica Eye (126.25 lbs) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126 lbs)

Karl Roberson (190.5 lbs) vs. Marvin Vettori (186 lbs)

Merab Dvalishvili (139 lbs) vs. Gustavo Lopez (140 lbs)

Andre Fili (145.5 lbs) vs. Charles Jourdain (145.5 lbs)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5 lbs) vs. Mark De La Rosa (136 lbs)

Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mariya Agapova (125.5 lbs) vs. Hannah Cifers (125 lbs)

Charles Rosa (155 lbs) vs. Kevin Aguilar (155.5 lbs)

Julia Avila (135 lbs) vs. Gina Mazany (136 lbs)

Tyson Nam (135.5 lbs) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (138.5 lbs)

Christian Aguilera (170.5 lbs) vs. Anthony Ivy (171 lbs)

