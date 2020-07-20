Antonio Brown Will Retire Despite Interest From NFL Team

Antonio Brown continues to be in the news and this time it’s for another NFL retirement announcement.

The 7-time Pro Bowler took to twitter to share his latest plans.

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

This is the third time Brown has announced that he is done with the NFL since last September. His reasoning this time is the risk of playing, which he says is “greater than the reward.”

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

It’s unclear whether Brown is referring to the risk of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic, something that many players are upset about. It’s possible that he’s referring to the risk of injuries and concussions. Either way, it appears the 32-year-old will walk away from the league.

Brown Continues on His Strange Path

Brown had been taking steps toward playing in the league again all offseason. He hired veteran agent Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports to assist him with his comeback attempts as we relayed back in April. He recently ramped up his workouts with 17-year-old high school QB Peter Zamora, according to Pro Football Action, with the hopes of signing with an NFL team soon.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler remains tangled in legal battles. He is facing three charges from the state of Florida which stem from an alleged assault back in January. Brown faces a felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, Fowler relays. The plaintiff alleges that Brown and his trainer assaulted him as he was delivering Brown’s household items from California to Florida. It’s possible that the state will offer Brown a chance to negotiate a plea deal.

In addition to these charges, Brown is tangled in a civil lawsuit with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, though Brown has filed a countersuit.

Will an NFL Team Attempt to Pry Him From Retirement?

Perhaps Browns’ latest retirement is a ploy designed to gain leverage in a situation where he undoubtedly has none.

Brown has been trying to land a gig in the NFL and the Seahawks had interested in him, though they, like many teams, were waiting to see what kind of suspension the league would hand him before making a deal, per Pro Football Action.

Seattle’s Russell Wilson worked out with Brown earlier in the offseason and was seemingly an advocate for the club to sign him. Brown also conducted workouts with Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and Washington QB Dwayne Haskins.

The Seahawks appeared to have the most interest, though it arguable that the Ravens would have been the best fit. Baltimore made sense for Brown on multiple levels. They are a true championship contender, which makes taking the risk of acquiring Brown more desirable. The ceiling is a Super Bowl ring and if Brown helps the franchise get there while he rehabilitates his career, then it’s a win-win.

Additionally, Baltimore still needs an established No. 1 wide receiver, and Brown’s cousin, Marquise, is already on the roster, coming off a promising, yet injury-plagued rookie season. Add in the fact that Brown would get a chance to square off against Pittsburgh at least twice, and there wasn’t a better situation a fling between the 7-time Pro Bowler and an NFL team. However, it appears none of that teams that would have been a fit for Brown will sign him.

