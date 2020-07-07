Seahawks Star Has Strong Reaction to Antonio Brown Rumors

As the Antonio Brown rumors heat up, some of the Seattle Seahawks players are responding to the idea of having the former Pro Bowl receiver as a teammate. Shaquill Griffin took to Twitter to voice his approval of the Seahawks adding Brown emphasizing that he loves the idea of squaring off with the star receiver on a regular basis in practice.

“Would Love To Work With @AB84! Ijs 🤷🏾‍♂️,” Griffin tweeted.

The Pro Bowl cornerback used “IJS” at the end of the post which is a common abbreviation for “I’m just saying.” Griffin’s comments came after Brown posted a video of himself working out at Russell Wilson’s house in San Diego. Griffin and the Seahawks secondary already have tough weekly matchups against DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If the Seahawks add Brown, we can expect very competitive one-on-one drills at the Seahawks facility this fall.

Wilson Is in Favor of Signing Brown

Griffin is not the only Seahawks player who is in favor of the team taking a chance on Brown. Wilson went on the record last season admitting he pushed the Seahawks to add Brown, and multiple reports indicate that the Seattle quarterback is still prodding the franchise to sign the receiver.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson said on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown in November 2019. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys [Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon], I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to. I think with Josh, when the Patriots released him we were really excited about the opportunity to potentially bring him in. He’s been fitting in great. He’s taken on the challenge. He’s studying like crazy and the good thing is we get to add him to a lot of great other receivers, so it’s going to be a great thing for us.”

It sounds like Wilson’s opinion has not changed this offseason. If anything, hosting Brown for a workout shows exactly where the Seahawks quarterback stands on the receiver going into next season.

“Russell Wilson, as you can tell, would love for him [Brown] to be on the other end of his passes,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo told KJR 950 Seattle. “I think the Seahawks know that, and I would not rule out the Seahawks’ interest. And I’d throw another team in there, Houston with Deshaun Watson. And there are other teams that would be interested in Antonio Brown, but my understanding is he’s got a select few that he would go to. He wants to go to ones with a good, exciting quarterback and a team that can win and the Seahawks fit both of those right there.”

The Seahawks Need Increased Production From the Secondary

Griffin was one of the lone bright spots in the Seahawks’ secondary last season. Earlier this offseason, Seattle made what was widely praised as an astute trade with Washington for Quinton Dunbar. The newest Seahawks corner is part of an ongoing legal investigation and his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain.

Regardless of Dunbar’s status, the Seahawks need more production from the secondary this season. The Seahawks admitted there is a need for the defensive line to get to the quarterback more in 2020 but this is also tied to the secondary’s coverage. We will see if Griffin gets his wish of squaring off against Brown in a Seahawks jersey.

