Ex-NFL Star Calvin Johnson Wanted to Be a Falcon?

In the 2007 NFL Draft, running back Calvin Johnson was drafted by the Detroit Lions at the No. 2 pick but recently admitted he was hoping the entire time that Atlanta would have picked him up.

In an interview with his ex-lions teammate ex-Lions safety Glover Quin’s YouTube show, “The DB Room” show Johnson was asked if he developed a chip on his shoulder after being selected No. 2 over No. 1.

“Sitting there leading up to the draft, I am like shoot — boy, I hope I go to Atlanta,” Johnson said. “Played my high school ball, played my college ball right here and then, playing in the NFL right here. That would be the best little thing ever. Atlanta got No. 7 — I might not be there. I hope they trade up to get me.”

Johnson played college ball at Georgia Tech so it would have been a great move by Atlanta to have traded up not only for the talent but also for ticket sales. Instead, Atlanta drafted defensive end, Jammal Anderson. Although it wasn’t a sexy pick it was still a solid one for them after losing their star DE Patrick Kerney.

Johnson Had No Desire to Live in Detroit

Johnson also added that he had no desire to go to Oakland. You can’t blame him, I mean, who says they want to vacation in Detroit?

“I didn’t honestly want to go to Oakland, Johnson said. Didn’t want to go across the country. Didn’t want to go to Detroit. So far north. That’s the thing about the NFL. Nobody has control over really where you’re going unless you’re Eli Manning.”

As Johnson said, you can’t just pick where you wanted to play, but what if you actually could? That would be a complete game-changer.

Eli Manning refused to go to the LA Chargers and got away with it after threatening to sit out for the season. In reality, if every player did this it would be complete chaos. Why it’s allowed “sometimes” doesn’t make much sense because the whole point of the NFL Draft is to have the worst teams pick first so they can add more talent to their team in order to compete in the NFL.

But, Johnson heading to Atlanta and then Julio Jones joining him in 2011 would have been the best receiver duo in NFL history.

Johnsons NFL Incredible Career

Although Johnson didn’t like living in Detroit, his outstanding career and fan base made him appreciate it more.

Over his nine seasons as a Lion, Johnson amassed 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. Johnson had 5,137 receiving yards from 2011 to 2013 are the most over a three-year stretch in NFL history.

Julio Jones is not far behind Johnson in the rankings which is why he’s considered to be Johnson’s clone.

Jones is Johnson’s Clone

Over the past few years, Jones has been compared to Johnson and is right up there with him when it comes to stats and talent.

In the fourth game of the 2019 season, Jones reached 11,000 career receiving yards. He made NFL history by playing in the least amount of games to reach that kind of milestone. He did it by quite a large margin too.

Jones was able to break that record during his 115th career game, 12 games fewer than Lions superstar Johnson. This wasn’t the first time he made this kind of mark against Johnson either. He became the fastest, once again back in 2018 to reach 10,000 career yards in 11 games less than Johnson.

Later in the 2019 season, Jones broke Johnson’s all-time receiving record and moved up on to 30th on the NFL’s list. All it took was a 31-yard catch in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started the game with 11,613 career receiving yards, needing only 7 yards to surpass Johnson’s career total of 11,619 yards.

While Johnson would have been a huge asset to the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta eventually got their “Johnson” when they drafted Julio in 2011 and is on his way to being better than Johnson.

