Surprising Second-Round Pick Wins Eagles’ ‘Virtual’ Offseason

The Eagles selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside last year in the second-round pick as the possible heir apparent to Alshon Jeffery. A big, lanky, possession-style receiver supposedly with great hands.

But Arcega-Whiteside’s rookie year was marred by a few critical drops, plus an inability to see any real significant snaps in the clutch (486 total offensive snaps). The Eagles were determined to “cross-train” the Stanford product at different receiver positions: X, Y, Z (slot).

That technique didn’t pay immediate dividends as he finished with just 10 catches for 169 yards on 22 targets in five games. The Eagles fired receivers coach Carson Walch and offensive coordinator Mike Groh after the season. It was later revealed that Arcega-Whiteside was in immense pain down the stretch, including not being able to walk to the bathroom due to a lower-body injury. Whatever the case, the 23-year-old is poised for a breakout 2020 campaign.

According to Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro, Arcega-Whiteside was the co-winner of the team’s offseason program. Former practice-squad receiver Robert Davis shared the honor which was broken up into positional groups and included wide receivers, running backs and defensive backs. All the winners are listed below, per Spadaro:

The Eagles named the “winners” of the offseason program, broken up in positional categories. They are: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Rob Davis, competing in the position groups including wide receivers, defensive backs, and running backs. Among the defensive linemen, the winners were Bruce Hector and Genard Avery. Among the offensive linemen, tackle Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce took the honors, and in the Big Skill group comprised of quarterbacks, linebackers, tight ends, and specialists, linebacker Alex Singleton and tight end Zach Ertz were the winners. So, there’s that.

Decision to Take Arcega-Whiteside over DK Metcalf

Fair or not, Arcega-Whiteside will always be compared to DK Metcalf. Seattle took Metcalf in the second round at pick No. 64, or 11 spots after Philadelphia drafted Arcega-Whiteside.

Metcalf was a huge part of the Seahawks’ offense in his rookie campaign and finished with 58 catches for 900 yards. What really irked everyone was the way he performed in the wild-card playoff loss when Metcalf torched the Eagles’ secondary for 160 yards and a touchdown.

DK Metcalf made the game-sealing catch and waved off Eagles fans 👋 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IhAA7d94fO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

Why didn’t the team’s brain trust take Metcalf?

“Obviously, you’re getting into the personnel side of it in the draft and all that, but we like the player [Metcalf],” head coach Doug Pederson said last November. “He’s a big, powerful, physical guy. He had some really good tape out there. It’s hard to go back and think about all the things that were going on.”

“And then we also liked J.J. We loved his size, his ability to play above the rim so-to-speak in the red zone and things like that,” Pederson continued. “So similar players and [we] made a decision with J.J and we’ve been happy with it.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman agreed with that sentiment in his end-of-year comments about the state of the franchise. He called Arcega-Whiteside a “talented kid” and warned against straight comparisons.

“I don’t want to get into where guys were,” Roseman told reporters on Jan. 8. “We take a lot of factors into account, not just talking about DK, whether it’s medical, whether it’s character, whether it’s production, whether it’s fit.”

