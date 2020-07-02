Glover Quin Clarifies Calvin Johnson’s Comments on Lions

Calvin Johnson made some waves on Glover Quin’s podcast for suggesting he didn’t want to be drafted by the Detroit Lions, and now the defensive back is clearing the air regarding the comments.

According to Quin, Johnson was just echoing the sentiments of many players at the time who weren’t thrilled to go to Detroit due to the way the city was perceived and the play of the team. As he explained, that was a common theme for many players at the time, so Johnson was simply being honest when he answered the question.

Quin also shared thoughts on the Lions forcing Johnson to pay back his $3 million dollar signing bonus after his retirement, saying the team was well within their rights even if it was a silly decision in the end.

Here’s the post in its entirety:

On Quin’s show The DB Room, Johnson implied he wouldn’t have been happy with many locations he could have landed early in the draft, and said he was instead hopeful the hometown Atlanta Falcons would trade up for him. That didn’t happen, so Johnson made the best of things with the Lions and ended up becoming a franchise icon along the way.

Johnson said:

“Sitting there, leading up to the draft I was thinking boy I hope I go to Atlanta. Played my high school ball, college ball right here. That would be the best little thing ever. I was sitting there thinking, okay, Atlanta’s No. 7, I might not be there but I hope they trade up to get me. I also had a pretty good workout with Tampa Bay as well, I thought I might be going to Tampa at No. 4. Didn’t want to go to Oakland half way across the country, didn’t want to go to Detroit so far north. But hey, that’s the NFL. You don’t have control over where you go unless you’re Eli Manning.”

As Quin said in his post, Johnson brought the Lions of the mid 2000’s an energy and excitement that hadn’t been seen since Barry Sanders, so even though the team didn’t win at the highest levels, his tenure with the team was hardly a failure in the end.

Johnson himself shouldn’t be criticized for his honesty and for telling a story, and to that end Quin is right.

Glover Quin Offers Jeff Okudah Good Rookie Advice

Quin, on a different episode of his podcast The DB Room, welcomed cornerback Jeff Okudah into the mix and touched on a number of topics. One of the best questions he asked was what veteran players Okuah liked watching and modeled his game after. Okudah cited Stephon Gilmore thanks to the type of smart game he plays.

Quin explained to Okudah what he has to do in order to get himself to that point and it involved plenty of hard work and paying attention to the veterans on the team.

“I would say this to you man, from one old guy to a young guy. The way to get to that level for one, is to always pick the brains of the veteran guys. Talk to them all the time, always ask questions. For two, study. The game slows down when you know what you’re doing. It moves extremely fast when you don’t. Because every team is doing motion, they’re coming out in these funky formations. Not only that, you’re covering the best athletes in the world against the best quarterbacks in the world so the game is moving fast.”

As Quin said, Okudah simply has to put in the time in order to get himself to the next level on the field as he prepares to enter the NFL.

“From one old guy to a young guy, To get to that point, study, study, study. And I’m in your corner bro. I’m happy for you man. The fans are going to love you man. They are awesome bro,” he said.

Okudah comes to Detroit highly regarded as the best cornerback of the NFL Draft, and now, he will determine what course he is able to chart as a player. With Quin in his ear and giving him advice, it’s safe to say Okudah is in good shape moving forward to make an impact.

Calvin Johnson Lions Statistics

Since he came into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement.

Whether Johnson wanted to be in Detroit originally or not, he became a legend while playing with the team and that should be good enough for fans.

