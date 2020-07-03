Heartbreaking Photos of Khabib Nurmagomedov & Father After Tragic Death

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in Moscow on July 3. The 57-year-old had been hospitalized for over two months due to COVID-19 complications. According to RT, the legendary trainer suffered a heart attack, was twice placed in medically induced comas in hopes of aiding his recovery, and ultimately died on Friday.

Upon hearing news of the trainer’s death, social media users all over the world immediately began to share pictures and images of Nurmagomedov with his father as part of their grieving process.

MMA World Sends Condolences to Friends and Family

The entire MMA world seemed shaken by the news. BT Sport shared a few pictures of the fighter and his father with the news of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s passing.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and trainer, has sadly passed away. The condolences of everyone at BT Sport are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time. pic.twitter.com/aQxv9dkNYK — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2020

MMA Fighting also shared the news with its readers.

UFC 242 Was Important Day for the Duo

According to MMA journalist Chisanga Milata, Nurmagomedov only had his father in his corner for one UFC fight. That happened last year at UFC 242 when Nurmagomedov scored his dominant three-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier.

“It meant a lot for Khabib to have his dad in his corner that day,” Chilanga posted. “I’m glad they were able to share that moment together.”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov only cornered Khabib once during his son’s UFC stint. That came last September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It meant a lot for Khabib to have his dad in his corner that day. I’m glad they were able to share that moment together. pic.twitter.com/46M2pTadyy — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) July 3, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Final Posts About Father Before Passing

Khabib Nurmagomedov last posted a picture of his father on Instagram four days ago.

Before that, the 155-pound dynamo had urged his Instagram followers to pay close attention to their parents while they still could.

In April Nurmagomedov posted, “Time is not easy for all of us, pay attention not only to your family but also to your parents because parents are the keys to paradise. Appreciate the Parents, because those who no longer feel sorry for them and would give everything that they have just to sit with them for 5 minutes over a cup of tea.”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s Final Posts on Instagram

Abdulmanap last shared an image of his son nine weeks ago from the hospital.

His final Instagram post was made around the same time and it was a thank you post to all the first-responders working during the global pandemic.

Social Media Users Mourn Passing by Sharing Photos

Social media users all over the world also celebrated the life and mourned the death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Perhaps the most stunning picture is the one that shows just how fast time must have flown by for Khabib Nurmagomedov now that his father is gone.

Whenever you hear Khabib speak, you know he believes in every word he says. When you hear him talk about loyalty, you know it’s important to him. The respect and loyalty Khabib showed to his father was a beautiful thing to see. Khabib never fought for the money or the fame. pic.twitter.com/OdF4o7nFym — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) July 3, 2020

But perhaps the most fitting tribute was seeing and hearing Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about how much he loved his father. One user posted a short video clip of the champ talking to the media about his dad from UFC 242.

“He’s not only my coach, this guy is my father,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “You guys can not understand how much I love my father.”

This is a big loss for Khabib! pic.twitter.com/I2KPDOkELG — Salvatore Zullo (@salzamora123) July 3, 2020

Our sincere condolences to the Nurmagomedov family.

