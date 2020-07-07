Jorge Masvidal Made Epic Pit Stop on His Way to UFC 251

UFC “BMF” champ Jorge Masvidal made an epic pit stop in Italy via his private jet on the way to his UFC 251 encounter with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in Abu Dhabi. Masvidal, 35, from Miami, posted photos on Instagram showing the fighter in Rome eating some yummy Italian pizza.

“Was in the mood for some pizza so made a quick stop,” Masvidal posted.

Per his Instagram post, Masvidal chowed down on his meal right there on the plane.

My dude stopped for pizza in Rome on the way to Abu Dhabi. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uNaOrIzEil — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) July 7, 2020

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal takes place on Saturday, July 11 in Abu Dhabi.

Masvidal took the fight on just six days’ notice. The fighter told ESPN he needed to lose over 20 pounds before Friday to make the welterweight limit of 170 pounds.

But apparently Masvidal’s love for pizza was just too strong for him to resist on his way to the biggest fight of his career, especially considering the fighter had the chance to nab some from Italy.

Obviously, it means “Gamebred” believes he’ll be able to beat the scale later this week before turning his attention to Usman.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have agreed to headline #UFC251 on Saturday, July 11th 🤯 The BMF steps up on six days notice to face the UFC welterweight champion! This sport is craaaaazy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9Lt8Ce0e1O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 5, 2020

UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal Full Fight Card Line-Up

The card listed below is per ESPN and subject to change.

UFC 251 Main Card (PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

UFC 251 Prelims (ESPN)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

UFC 251 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

