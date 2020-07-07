Matthew Stafford, Darrell Bevell Form Ideal Team for Lions Offense

Matthew Stafford has put up gaudy numbers with the Detroit Lions before, but he could be best positioned to do so well into the future as some stats show.

Recently, Pro Football Focus revealed a look at the top average depths of reception for quarterbacks in 2019. Stafford led the way with an 8.7 mark. The stat proves that Stafford was well on his way to a great season throwing the ball before injury struck midway through.

The difference a new OC and scheme can do for a player can be huge Darrell Bevell brought back the gunslinger Matthew Stafford, ready and willing to use his big arm#OnePride https://t.co/2edOHfQAor — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) July 6, 2020

Not all was lost, however. The 2019 season may have been a wash, but it’s obvious as pointed out that Darrell Bevell knows just how he wants to use his rocket armed quarterback moving forward. Stafford will be able to be unleashed once more this coming season, and gone are the days of the short passes under Jim Bob Cooter.

If there was one complaint about Cooter, it was the coordinator often times held Stafford back and didn’t allow him to spread his wings as a passer. Other offenses Stafford had been in allowed him to throw the ball more freely, and Bevell deserves credit for seeing that this approach was likely Stafford at his best and quickly implementing it after taking over.

Bevell is also committed to having a serious running game, so if the Lions can get their runners going, it will only help Stafford’s passing numbers look gaudier when all is said and done.

Stafford and Bevell aligned at the right time with the right approach, and the duo could be a great pair for the Lions given the meshing of their ideological approach.

Matthew Stafford Would Have Finished 2019 Elite

Recently, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky took a stab at projecting what Stafford would have done if not for a back injury midway through the season. As he showed, Stafford was well on track to perhaps having an MVP level season with the Detroit Lions. It’s possible that Stafford would have gone for over 5,000 yards passing with 38 touchdowns had he not been hurt.

Before his injury ended his season last year-mid way thru the @Lions season Matthew Stafford was on track for 38 TDs and 5000 yards….

👀👀 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 12, 2020

Obviously, Stafford started out on a tear, and was a big reason the Lions had a decent start to the year. It’s not a surprise their fortunes tanked when the team was forced to go without him. The Lions finished a woeful 3-12-1 without Stafford.

Heading into 2020, though, these stats provide some hope that Stafford might be primed for big things this coming season. The league might have to look out for Stafford with this in mind.

Darrell Bevell Excited for Lions Running Game

It’s not only the team’s passing attack that has folks fired up but the ground game too. Recently, Darrell Bevell, the team’s offensive coordinator, spoke with the media at length about the coming season and one of the most interesting takeaways was the fact that he feels as if the offensive line is going to be much tougher this coming season thanks to who they added in the draft.

Speaking in a piece by Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Bevell explained why he thinks the players the team just added should be able to change their mindset in a major way.

Bevell said:

“If I think back to what (center) Frank (Ragnow) maybe was talking to you guys about that toughness and when you look at those guys with Jonah and with Logan and those guys, I think they bring that mentality,” Bevell said. “You really want those tough, nasty grinders because that’s what it is in the run game. It’s a grown man’s type of game and I’ve always talked on here that’s something we really hang our hat on and we weren’t able to do it as well as we wanted to last year. So, hopefully some of these additions will be able to help us do that.”

Detroit’s line has been lacking in toughness in recent history, so if Bevell is right and the team’s mindset changes, that will be great news for the team and their offense moving forward.]

If Stafford continues to unleash his big arm while the ground game gets going, the whole offense is going to benefit. The balanced approach of the pair is to be commended.

