Buccaneers Activate Powerhouse Rookie RB From COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers have activated rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Sunday.

The list is for players who a) has tested positive for COVID-19 or b) come in contact with someone who has. NFL teams are not allowed to disclose which reason a player was on the list for.

Follow the Heavy on Buccaneers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

With Vaughn coming back, Tampa Bay is now at full strength, as no other player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fellow running backs Aca’Cedric Ware and Raymond Calais were activated from the list last week.

Tampa Bay selected Vaughn with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Vanderbilt where he had multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Selected by Tampa Bay BuccaneersThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn out of Vanderbilt with the 76th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Vaughn ran for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (2018-19), rushing for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. He added some work in the receiving game, too, with 270 yards on 28 receptions and one touchdown in 2019. His 3,144 total career yards on the ground were the 12th most among active NCAA players in 2019. 2020-05-01T19:03:50Z

Vaughn is a lock to make the roster along with Ronald Jones III. LeSean McCoy, who recently signed a one-year deal with the club, will also be in the mix.

Ronald Jones Remains the Likely Starter

Despite the LeSean McCoy signing and the hype that came with it, Ronald Jones will be the man guy in the backfield, according to head coach Bruce Arians.

Ronald Jones is still the man in the #Buccaneers’ backfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/7JVMk2wTAu — Pro Football Action🏅 (@PFActionHQ) August 6, 2020

Jones, who was the team’s second-round pick in the 2018 draft, has had an up-and-down career so far. During his rookie season, he was stuck behind a stable of ho-hum backs and saw just 23 carries. That changed the following season where he took on a bigger role, recording 172 rushes that netted 724 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Jones showed promise in the passing game, netting 10.0 yards per catch on his 31 receptions in 2019. Pro Football Focus graded him just 73rd among all running backs in receiving. He was viewed as more favorable by Football Outsiders metrics (17th in DVOA and 20th in DYAR among 50 qualifying backs).

Pass protection was a major problem for Jones and if he solves that issue, the former USC Trojan could be the workhorse back in Tampa. However, the signing of McCoy may signal that Arians isn’t exactly confident in that.

Buccaneers Yet to Have Full Practice

The Buccaneers have yet to have a full practice with COVID-19 disrupting the normal training camp schedule. Tom Brady understands the challenges that come with incorporating a new QB into a new system, though he hopes that everyone can come together and get on the “same page.”

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can,” Brady said recently. “Put as much time and energy now as we can into it. I think the reality is that the clock is ticking on everybody. We’re gonna have to work as hard as we can and not waste any minutes of any day trying to get used to each other — embrace the challenge and see what we can become.”

Brady added that he and Rob Gronkowski have worked out since the duo arrived in Tampa. Aside from Gronk, Brady is still getting to know most of the players on the offense and the future Hall-of-Famer sounds like he’s expecting to be wooed by the Buccaneers’ collection of talent.

“It’s up to everyone to earn their role…you get out of it what you put into it,” Brady explained.