Justin Jefferson Shows Off Highlight-Reel Hands at Vikings Training Camp [WATCH]

You could count the number of days Justin Jefferson has caught passes from Vikings quarterbacks on one hand, and he’d still likely come up with two hands worth of highlight-reel catches.

Take a look at what he’s done in just the first week of training camp below:

We're barely a week into #VikingsCamp and Justin Jefferson already has his own highlight reel pic.twitter.com/95WtXGiwOu — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) August 11, 2020

The first catch is arguably the best as he shows a complete extension to go up and get the ball, then comes back down in stride without missing a step.

Just give him the Rookie of the Year trophy right now pic.twitter.com/4XW3HdVwCP — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) August 11, 2020

Jefferson’s highlight reel hit social media and after a bevy of reactions, he responded “I told y’all they magical,” referring to his hands.

Kirk Cousins & Jefferson Need to Get In Sync Soon

The limited footage we’ve seen from Kirk Cousins and Jefferson has been encouraging, but the two have plenty of catching up to do in a little over a month until Week 1 of the regular season.

Due to COVID-19 and the truncated offseason, the Vikings had missed OTAs and minicamps as Cousins’ time with Jefferson and the other pass-catchers has been limited. Cousins was able to get in a throwing session with Jefferson earlier this summer, though, which he called “one step” of coming alongside the rookie and helping him learn the offense, per Vikings.com.

Thirty-three days remain until the Vikings face the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1.

Some important upcoming dates are Aug. 16, when the Vikings and the rest of the NFL will have to trim its roster to 80 players. The Vikings are currently at the 80-man limit, while they’ll have to cut the roster to the final 53-man group by Sept. 5.