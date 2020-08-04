Nate Diaz Gives Conor McGregor Verbal Stockton Slap [LOOK]

If there is one thing MMA fans can count it, it’s bad blood between UFC stars Nate Diaz and Conor “Notorious” McGregor. The two fighters have competed twice against each other, both winning and losing one bout. And even though their last fight was nearly four years ago, the two have managed to frequently spar verbally on social media.

Early Monday, Notorious took to Instagram to claim that he stopped throwing a “horribly nasty” kick at Diaz’s leg in their first fight because “it felt nasty.” McGregor said that the fight would have been stopped if he continued to throw the kicks because Diaz’s leg was “primed to snap.” Notorious went on to lose the fight by second-round rear-naked choke.

McGregor wrote:

I actually chose not to follow thru with this kick in this exact moment. The sensation felt horrible and I backed out of following thru with it. Fight would’ve been stopped no doubt tho. I’d the angle on the leg and it primed to snap. I bottled it but it felt too nasty. Even for me. Fast forward few minutes later I’m on the deck getting strangled. Mad game. I’m still not for making these kicks illegal tho. You’ve got to protect your angles and your footing and that’s it. Deal with it. They are horribly nasty kicks tho.

Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson shared a screenshot of McGregor’s post:

So Conor let Nate win?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ezpzkxyJXY — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) August 3, 2020

On Monday night, Diaz seemingly responded to McGregor’s claim. Diaz took to Twitter, writing: “Lol sit ya a** down till 2021.” See below:

Lol sit ya ass down till 2021 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 4, 2020

McGregor retired from the sport in June, however a 2021 return has not been ruled out by UFC president Dana White.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate & Nick Diaz Taunt Conor McGregor for Smoking in Video [LOOK]