Sean McVay & Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn Are Planning a Wedding

Sean McVay has already gone viral for his shirtless pool interview on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but fans also got to meet his longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn. The couple has been engaged since June 2019, and the show caught up with them as they enjoyed a glass of rosé wine on their spacious outdoor deck overlooking Southern California.

Khomyn admitted she has been worried that there would not be an NFL season as McVay went stir-crazy without the typical offseason workouts. McVay’s fiancee joked that he has had to substitute coaching their dog in the game of pool basketball as the cameras cut to the Rams coach passing to their adorable pooch in the water.

The couple looks to have a beautiful house complete with a deck and a sizable pool. Trulia reported that McVay purchased the 4,660 square-foot home in Encino back in 2017 for $2.7 million. McVay was surprised when Khomyn informed him that their purchase became national news.

“It’s all over TMZ yesterday,” McVay told ESPN at the time. “I closed on a place earlier this week. My girlfriend — she’s on social media, I’m not — she says, ‘You know, it’s everywhere, where we’re living and all that stuff.'”

McVay and Khomyn received some bad news in 2019 after three people were caught on tape breaking into their house. According to TMZ, the couple had $20,000 worth of jewelry and purses stolen from them during the robbery.

Veronika on Wedding Planning: ‘Every Little Detail Makes Me So Excited’

Congrats to @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay who got engaged to his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn! pic.twitter.com/6Dtyto6lIR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2019

Over the offseason, Khomyn discussed everything from wedding planning to how the couple spends time together during an Instagram Q&A session, per New York Post. Khomyn admitted that she is excited as she plans “every little detail” of their celebration along with the help of a wedding planner.

“Things are going smoothly and every little detail makes me so excited,” Khomyn noted, per New York Post.

The couple has yet to announce a wedding date, and things are much more complicated to plan given the ongoing pandemic. Fans will be anxiously awaiting to see if the couple provides more wedding details on Hard Knocks.

The Couple’s Vacations Involve Massages & Good Food

LA Rams coach Sean McVay on HBO’s Hard Knocks has a ridiculous house pic.twitter.com/a1wVQWPscB — WonderousATX (@wonderousATX) August 12, 2020

As for the couple’s typical vacation plans, McVay’s fiancee noted it usually involves relaxing with massages and good food.

“He likes to just relax — get massages, read, tan and eat yummy food. Which is exactly what I love to do,” Khomyn said. “…I’m so glad he’s not one of those guys who wants to do activities all day long. We’re both really lazy when we go on vacation. He talks football all day long at work so when it’s me and him he can just kind of turn that off.”

Despite being one of the youngest NFL coaches, McVay stays off of social media and does not have an Instagram or Twitter account. Khomyn noted that McVay is not a “social media person” when asked why the Rams coach does not have the same dedication to Instagram.

“He’s never been a social media person,” Khomyn explained. “He had a Facebook [page] ages ago I believe lol. I think he just doesn’t care about having an IG account and definitely has no time to run one.”